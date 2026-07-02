Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, CSM Technologies, Coal India

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with South Korea's Kospi leading the regional decline.

South Korea's Kospi fell 5.36 per cent at the open, prompting the Korea Exchange to impose a five-minute trading halt to curb market volatility.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.70 per cent at the last check, while Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.59 per cent.

In the commodities market, oil prices edged lower. Brent crude fell 1.23 per cent to $70.69 a barrel, while WTI crude traded at $67.60 a barrel, up 1.26 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's indices finished lower on Wednesday as technology shares fell, but gains in Meta Platforms limited the decline in the broader S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.22 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively.

Against this backdrop, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:

Bharti Airtel: The company's subsidiary, Airtel Money, has commenced commercial operations as a The company's subsidiary, Airtel Money, has commenced commercial operations as a Type II non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced its The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced its second Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of more than ₹750 crore. With the latest investment, the company's total investment in the state will exceed ₹3,200 crore.

CSM Technologies: Shares of the IT solutions provider are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Thursday after the company raised ₹145.78 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies and Tenneco LLC have expanded their global partnership for mobility transformation. Under the engagement, Tenneco is expected to invest more than $100 million over the next five years.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. The inspection was conducted between April 13 and April 17, 2026.

Separately, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a change to the marketing authorisation for NaMuscla, supported by the Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP). The approval includes two new dosage strengths—62 mg and 83 mg capsules—in addition to the existing 167 mg strength, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

Coal India: The state-owned company has informed the exchanges that it has received a Letter of Award worth ₹2,831.11 crore from Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited for setting up a 600 MW solar power plant.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The company has completed the acquisition of an additional 31.75 per cent stake in Mayfair through a share transfer from its existing shareholders, effective July 1, 2026. The acquisition, valued at ₹7.57 crore (equivalent to GBP 589,270 as of the remittance date), increases Medi Assist's shareholding in Mayfair from 60 per cent to 91.75 per cent.

Devyani International: Devyani International DMCC and Yellow Palm Co have completed additional investments in RD and continue to hold 49 per cent and 51 per cent shareholding, respectively. Separately, the company had extended a loan of about THB 400 million (equivalent to about ₹1,148 million or AED 46 million), convertible into equity, to DID.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has secured two orders worth a combined ₹351.16 crore. The orders include ₹253.28 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited and ₹97.88 crore from Sushila Transport Private Limited.

NLC India: NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC India, has received a Letter of Award from Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited for setting up 600 MW of solar power projects (2x300 MW) at the Jalaun Solar Power Park in Uttar Pradesh through tariff-based competitive bidding.

Brainbees Solutions: The company's board has approved participation in the proposed offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares of its subsidiary, Swara Baby, aggregating up to ₹300 crore, as part of the subsidiary's proposed initial public offering.

GIFT Nifty futures indicated a favourable start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Thursday amid mixed global cues. At 7:35 AM, the futures were trading at 23,166, up 74 points.