Stocks to Watch today: BEL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, BoB, Tata Power, IndiGo

Stocks to watch today: Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to open on a flat note today, tracking losses in the Asian peers. As of 7:30 AM, Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to open on a flat note today, tracking losses in the Asian peers. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 37 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 24,005.

Earlier on Monday, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 228.50 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 23,995.95, ending its five-day losing trend.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell sharply as investors remained in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. South Korea's Kospi crashed nearly 9 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell over 4 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.22 per cent.

Within commodities, oil prices declined towards $87 per barrel as tensions in West Asia eased after the US halted attacks on Iran. Brent crude futures fell ‌0.74 per cent to $87.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1 per cent to $81.78.

Overnight in the US, the key indices ended mixed as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for ​quarterly earnings. The Nasdaq declined 0.18 per cent, while the Dow Jones rose 0.51 per cent. The S&P 500 edged up 0.02 per cent.

Key stocks to watch today, July 28 (Tuesday)

Q1 results today: L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages, Tata Capital, Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Equitas SFB, Phoenix Mills, Radico Khaitan, Netweb Technologies, City Union Bank, Supreme Industries, VST Industries and more.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank has reported unauthorised data access after an employee's email was compromised. The lender, however, added that the perpetrators have not accessed its core banking systems, which remain secure.

Tata Power: Tata Power posted a 11 per cent rise in its Tata Power posted a 11 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹1,401 crore in Q1 . The company's revenue grew 8 per cent to ₹18,898 crore. Additionally, the board approved raising of up to ₹4,500 crore through non-convertible debentures or other debt securities in one or more currencies on a private placement basis.

Tata Chemicals: The firm has reported an 81 per cent Y-o-Y The firm has reported an 81 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹60 crore in Q1. The company's total income rose to ₹4,311 crore.

IndiGo: IndiGo has announced the IndiGo has announced the elevation of Deputy CFO Kiran Thadimarri to the post of Chief Financial Officer. Gaurav Negi, who is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been re-designated as Advisor to the MD.

Coal India: The Maharatna PSU has reported a 0.6 per cent The Maharatna PSU has reported a 0.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹8,852.11 crore in Q1 , aided by higher revenues. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹46,254.80 crore.

HDFC Bank: The private lender's board has imposed a The private lender's board has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh on the bank's three top executives -- MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and Group Head (Retail Assets) Arvind Vohra -- for divergence from RBI direction in the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) case.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has reported a nearly four-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27 at ₹47 crore. Revenue from operations rose 19.8 per cent to ₹1,217 crore. The company also announced a capital expenditure of ₹170 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India: The cigarette maker reported an on-year The cigarette maker reported an on-year decline of 44.3 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹198.39 crore for Q1. Its revenue from operations increased two-fold to ₹3,819.56 crore.

BEL: The defence PSU's PAT increased by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,048.3 crore in the June quarter. Its revenue from operations grew by 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,533.06 crore.

Tata Motors PV: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said operations at its Sanand plant and several supplier facilities have been severely disrupted due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the region, affecting production of key models including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Sierra.

Indus Towers: The telecom infra company has posted a marginal growth in net profit at ₹1,745.8 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Its revenue increased by 4.6 per cent to ₹8,431.1 crore. Ebitda grew by 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹4,521 crore in Q1 FY27.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT company has reported an 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit to ₹67.6 crore in Q1. Revenue from operations grew 14.3 per cent to ₹628.51 crore. As of June 30, 2026, the company has 6,532 employees across 16 countries. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The lender has reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to ₹412 crore for Q1 on improvement in its core income. Its total income rose to ₹1,901 crore in Q1, while the Net Interest Income rose by 32 per cent to ₹765 crore. PN Gadgil Jewellers: The firm reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹105.33 crore in Q1. Its total income grew to ₹2,423 crore. The IT company has reported an 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit to ₹67.6 crore in Q1. Revenue from operations grew 14.3 per cent to ₹628.51 crore. As of June 30, 2026, the company has 6,532 employees across 16 countries.

Hudco: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd has reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to ₹851 crore in Q1. Its total income rose to ₹3,737 crore.

JK Paper: The firm has reported a 63 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹136.27 crore in Q1. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,998.67 crore.

Lodha Developers: The Mumbai-based real estate developer intends to generate ₹10,000 crore in sales over the next 3-4 years by monetising about 150 acres of land at its data centre park in Palava, part of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

Piramal Finance: Piramal Finance has announced a co-lending partnership with Muthoot Fincorp to expand access to affordable housing finance and loan-against-property solutions for small businesses.