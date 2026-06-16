Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Adani Enterprises, SBI, GIC
Stock to Watch today, June 16, 2026: Oil India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Craftsman Automation, and Kalpataru Projects are among the top stocks to watch today
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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Stock to Watch today, Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Gift Nifty futures indicated a lacklustre start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. At 7:00 AM, the futures were quoted at 23,892, down 24 points from the previous close.
Among global peers, markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, with South Korea's Kospi leading regional gains. At last check, the Kospi was up 2.01 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.18 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, was trading 0.36 per cent lower. Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, after the United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The development eased inflation concerns as crude oil prices declined.
The Nasdaq Composite surged 3.07 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.65 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.92 per cent to close at a record high.
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:
- Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Airtel Global IFSC Limited, in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gujarat, on June 15, 2026.
- State Bank of India (SBI): The public sector lender's board will meet on June 18 to consider raising funds during FY27 through a public offer or private placement.
- General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC): The Government of India will divest up to a 5 per cent stake in the insurer through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on June 16-17. The base offer comprises a 2 per cent stake, with an option to sell an additional 3 per cent. The floor price has been set at ₹352 per share. The OFS opens for non-retail investors on June 16 and retail investors on June 17.
- Adani Enterprises: Adani Group and Jabil Inc. have announced their intent to form a strategic alliance to establish a vertically integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.
- HCL Technologies: The IT major has acquired a 10.46 per cent stake in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI) for ₹1,427.25 crore.
- Oil India: The Maharatna PSU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to collaborate on research, innovation and technology development in the energy sector.
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company's board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹1,000 crore on a private placement basis.
- Craftsman Automation: The company has launched its ₹2,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The floor price has been fixed at ₹8,966.13 per equity share.
- Kalpataru Projects International: The company has fixed June 29, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the final dividend of ₹11 per equity share for FY26.
- Devyani International: The company has received "no-objection" observation letters from NSE and BSE for the proposed scheme of arrangement between Devyani International and Sapphire Foods. The scheme remains subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.
- Arvind SmartSpaces: The real estate developer has signed a joint development agreement for a residential horizontal development project on Kerala-Nalsarovar Road in South Ahmedabad. The project has an estimated revenue potential of around ₹180 crore.
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Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus stocks to watch out share market stock market trading Gift Nifty BSE NSE Markets Adani Enterprises Reliance Industries HCL Technologies
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:21 AM IST