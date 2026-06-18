Stocks to Watch today: RVNL, HFCL, Gujrat Gas, Hudco, Lupin, Hexware Tech
Stock to Watch today, June 18: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Anik Industries, and Balkrishna Industries are among the top stocks to remain in focus
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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Stock to Watch today, Thursday, June 18, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a subdued note on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a muted start for benchmark indices, with the contract at 24,080 at 7:05 AM, down 14 points from the previous close.
Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded broadly higher, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 advancing to fresh record levels. At last check, the Kospi was up 0.89 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.35 per cent, crossing the 71,000 mark for the first time. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was trading largely flat.
Overnight in the US, equities came under pressure after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, in line with market expectations. Investor sentiment weakened as traders bet that the Fed's next move could be a rate hike after new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the need to curb inflation, while other policymakers projected higher interest rates later this year.
The S&P 500 declined 1.21 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session 0.98 per cent lower. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:
- Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions and services provider will invest £25 million to expand its operations in the UK. The investment is expected to create around 1,200 jobs across Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham over the next three to five years.
- Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for the construction of bridges on an EPC basis for the third and fourth railway lines between Nergundi–Barang and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section. The contract is valued at Rs 967.92 crore.
- HFCL: The company has secured a contract worth Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for the BharatNet Phase-III project in Uttar Pradesh. The scope of work includes the supply of telecom equipment and related accessories, creation of an optical fibre cable telecom network, and maintenance of the project for 10 years.
- Gujarat Gas: The company has received final listing and trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE for 62,27,14,719 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each allotted to eligible shareholders of GSPC and GSPL as on the record date of May 12, 2026. The approvals were received on June 17, 2026.
- Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO): The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat in Gandhinagar on June 17, 2026. Under the agreement, HUDCO aims to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh crore over the next two years for identified infrastructure projects in the state.
- Lupin: The pharmaceutical company announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in the United States following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application. The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi of Azurity Pharmaceuticals and is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file applicant and is eligible for 180-day generic drug exclusivity.
- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India: The company said its board had earlier fixed June 24, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1, or five equity shares for every one equity share held.
- Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has opened a new Lemon Tree Hotel in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, taking its network in the state to 23 hotels. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.
- Anik Industries: The company, along with its material subsidiary Revera Milk and Foods Private Limited, has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Best Season Developers LLP and became a partner in the entity with effect from June 17, 2026.
- Balkrishna Industries: The board has appointed Saroj Kumar Khuntia as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 18. Madhusudan Bajaj has ceased to be Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel upon attaining the age of superannuation.
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Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus share market Gift Nifty Asian markets Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Rail Vikas Nigam HUDCO HFCL
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 7:27 AM IST