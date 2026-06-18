Stock to Watch today, Thursday, June 18, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a subdued note on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a muted start for benchmark indices, with the contract at 24,080 at 7:05 AM, down 14 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded broadly higher, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 advancing to fresh record levels. At last check, the Kospi was up 0.89 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.35 per cent, crossing the 71,000 mark for the first time. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was trading largely flat.

Overnight in the US, equities came under pressure after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged , in line with market expectations. Investor sentiment weakened as traders bet that the Fed's next move could be a rate hike after new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the need to curb inflation, while other policymakers projected higher interest rates later this year.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The S&P 500 declined 1.21 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session 0.98 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session: