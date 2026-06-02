Stocks to Watch, June 2: NHPC, Alkem Labs, Wipro, Paytm, Ola Electric

Stocks to Watch today, June 2: Indian equity markets are set to open gap-down on Tuesday as investors weigh renewed uncertainty over US-Iran peace negotiations, even as Wall Street benchmark indices climbed to fresh highs overnight on technology optimism. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 216 points lower at 23,246.

Asian markets traded mixed in early trade — Japan's Nikkei fell 0.77 per cent and South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.82 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 gained 0.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.37 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street ended in the green — the Dow Jones advanced 0.09 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.26 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively.

Here is the list of top stocks to watch today, June 2, 2026:

Alkem Laboratories: The Samprada and Nanhamati Family Trust is likely to sell up to a 1.5 per cent stake in Alkem Laboratories via a block deal, with the floor price set at ₹5,200 per share, according to reports.

NHPC: The Government of India will sell up to 6 per cent of its stake in NHPC through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on June 2 and June 3, 2026. The base offer size is 30,13,51,044 equity shares — representing 3 per cent of the company's paid-up equity capital — with an option to additionally sell up to 30,13,51,044 equity shares, which would take the total offer to 60,27,02,088 equity shares, or 6 per cent of paid-up equity capital as of March 31, 2026. Each share has a face value of ₹10.

Ola Electric Mobility: Ola Electric has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of ₹37.74 per equity share.

Larsen and Toubro: Infrastructure major L&T is gearing up for Infrastructure major L&T is gearing up for new business opportunities in the coal gasification segment — a key focus area within the emerging energy landscape — according to Deputy Managing Director and President Subramanian Sarma.

Anant Raj: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Haryana, announcing a The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Haryana, announcing a fresh investment of ₹20,000 crore to develop large-scale data centre infrastructure across the state.

Black Box: Essar Group's digital infrastructure business, Black Box, has Essar Group's digital infrastructure business, Black Box, has announced a strategic collaboration with AIONOS , an AI-native enterprise technology company, to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation — from infrastructure build-out to measurable business outcomes.

Wipro: The IT major has The IT major has raised its stake in Aggne , a technology services and consulting company serving the property and casualty insurance sector, to 80 per cent for $28.5 million in cash.

Wockhardt: The pharmaceutical company is targeting the commercial launch of its newly approved antibiotic Zaynich in the US by end of calendar year 2026 or early 2027, with India expected to follow within a few months.

PNC Infratech: The company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority for the construction of a four-lane flyover with two loops and two ramps at Shaheed Path Intersection on the right-hand side bank of the Gomti River, Lucknow, on an EPC basis. The order is valued at ₹194.4 crore, exclusive of GST.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in ESAF Small Finance Bank.

Paytm: Paytm Cloud Technologies, a subsidiary of One 97 Communications, has completed an additional investment of €9 million in Paytm Europe Payments by subscribing to 9 million equity shares of €1 each.

Emami: The company has completed the acquisition of a 59.69 per cent stake in IncNut Digital, comprising 2,05,767 equity shares, making IncNut Digital a subsidiary of Emami with effect from June 1, 2026.

SoftTech Engineers: The company has collaborated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop and launch CivitTWIN — described as India's first AI-powered digital approval twin for building permits.