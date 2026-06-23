Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of market sentiment, traded mildly positive, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent at 24,106, as of 7:40 AM on Tuesday, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark indices. On Monday, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday morning as oil edged higher, with investors continuing to watch developments in US-Iran peace talks . At last check, South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 was, however, flat with positive bias, up 0.05 per cent.

Overnight, the US markets closed mixed as the Dow Jones finished with modest gains, rising 0.3 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.19 per cent, while S&P 500 settled 0.37 per cent lower.

Within commodities, oil prices edged slightly higher but remained below the $80 mark. The Brent crude was up 0.18 per cent at $78.4 per barrel. The WTI crude gained 0.35 per cent to trade at $74.12.

Key stocks to watch today, June 23, 2026