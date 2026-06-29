Stocks to Watch today: HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Turtlemint, Hexaware Tech, IRFC

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, June 29, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a subdued note on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices. At 07:36 AM, the futures were trading 16 points lower at 24,086.

Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday following the latest developments in the Middle East. The US attacked Iranian military targets over the weekend in retaliation for Tehran's strikes along the Strait of Hormuz.

At last check, South Korea's Kospi was trading 2.29 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.35 per cent. In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.41 per cent higher.

In the commodities market, oil prices edged higher on Monday. Brent crude was trading 0.76 per cent higher at $72.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1.30 per cent at $70.13 per barrel.

Back in the US, Wall Street ended lower on Friday, June 26, with the broader S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite extending their losing streak to a fifth straight session amid weakness in technology stocks. The Nasdaq fell 0.24 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.47 per cent. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, ended largely flat with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session: