Stocks to Watch, June 4: Titan, NBCC, IEX, TVS Motor, NMDC, BHEL, LTM

Stocks to Watch today, June 4, 2026: Indian equity markets are expected to open gap-down on Thursday amid weak global cues, as escalating tensions between Iran and the US keep oil prices elevated, stoking energy and inflation concerns. At 7:38 AM, Indian equity markets are expected to open gap-down on Thursday amid weak global cues, as escalating tensions between Iran and the US keep oil prices elevated, stoking energy and inflation concerns. At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 200 points lower at 23,316.

Geopolitical tensions intensified after Iran struck Kuwait International Airport early Wednesday — just a day after the US Central Command said it had defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones and launched self-defence strikes on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf in response to attempted attacks by Tehran.

Asian markets fell sharply in early trade — Japan's Nikkei declined 1.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.81 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.35 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.59 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street settled lower — the Dow Jones fell 1.21 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.74 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.

Stocks in focus on June 4, 2026

Titan: The company is making an The company is making an aggressive bid to capture a larger share of the over ₹25,000 premium-to-luxury watch segment, taking on global watchmakers including Europe's Swatch Group and Japan's Seiko.

NMDC: The state-owned The state-owned miner plans to invest ₹40,000-50,000 crore over the next three years as it ramps up production capacity, expands into coal mining, and pursues critical mineral opportunities in India and overseas.

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange recorded electricity traded volume of 12,983 million units in May 2026, up 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

TVS Motor: The auto major has commenced The auto major has commenced manufacturing of British motorcycle brand Norton at its Hosur facility, with the first model — Atlas — expected to launch in India within two months, according to sources aware of the development.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company inaugurated TheraNym, described as one of India's largest dedicated biologics contract manufacturing organisations.

Rajesh Exports: Sebi has passed an interim ex parte order against the company and its Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh Mehta, over alleged financial misrepresentation and fund routing irregularities. Preliminary findings indicate the company may have misrepresented consolidated revenues of approximately ₹15.15 lakh crore during FY21-25 — accounting for nearly 99.8 per cent of its total reported consolidated revenue over the period.

LTM: The company launched its new Managed Secure Service Edge solution at Cisco Live 2026.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals has signed a contract agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise, Nigeria, for the design, manufacturing, supply, and supervision of erection and commissioning of eight gas turbine generator packages for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Polypropylene Plant in Nigeria. The contract is valued at approximately ₹2,000-2,500 crore.

NBCC: The company has secured work orders worth approximately ₹83.24 crore, excluding GST, in the ordinary course of business — including a ₹39.99 crore order from Canara Bank for the construction of a residential building at Borivali West, Mumbai.

Indiabulls: The board has approved raising up to ₹1,000.07 crore through the issue of up to 51,55,00,000 warrants, convertible into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares, at an issue price of ₹19.40 per share — including a premium of ₹17.40 — to promoter group and non-promoter group entities via preferential issue on a private placement basis.

ideaForge Technology: The board has approved raising up to ₹500 crore through equity shares, preference shares, convertible debentures, warrants, or any other eligible securities, by way of preferential allotment, private placement, QIP, or any combination thereof.

MedPlus Health: The company's arm has received a one-day drug licence suspension for a store in Telangana.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The company has surrendered its factory licence — valid until December 31, 2026 — to the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health for cancellation, completing its exit from manufacturing that was first announced in June 2024.