Stocks to watch today, June 5: Indian equity markets are expected to open higher on Friday, as investors monitor the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision. At 7:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 36 points higher at 23,549.

Globally, Asian markets fell sharply amid mixed signals from ongoing geopolitical negotiations, which have rattled global markets and pushed oil and gasoline prices higher. Japan's Nikkei declined 2.05 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 4.59 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.28 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.38 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, Wall Street settled mixed — the Dow Jones gained 1.73 per cent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.41 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.09 per cent.

Key stocks to watch on June 5, 2026:

ICICI Bank: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a warning to the bank for allowing a foreign portfolio investor to withdraw funds before completing the mandatory holding period under the Voluntary Retention Route — a mechanism that requires FPIs to keep investments in India for a committed period before repatriation. ICICI Bank, acting as custodian, permitted early withdrawal in violation of this rule.

Tata Steel: Emergency fire crews continued to battle a blaze at Tata Steel UK's steelworks at Port Talbot in south Wales on Thursday, with a workers' union saying the fire had caused substantial damage to the facility.

IndiGo: The airline announced the suspension of flights to six international destinations — Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Siem Reap — between July and September, citing softer seasonal demand and a challenging cost environment.

Groww: Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs purchased over 1.13 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures — the parent company of Groww — from venture capital firm Friale for ₹210 crore through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Bajaj Housing Finance/ Aditya Birla Housing Finance: The two companies collectively raised approximately ₹2,767 crore through bond issuances on Thursday, with Aditya Birla Housing Finance securing funds at a yield of 8.15 per cent through a reissue of existing securities.

Vodafone Idea: Vi and Meta have partnered to Vi and Meta have partnered to launch silent mobile verification for Vi customers across Meta platforms — WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tofacitinib Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths — bioequivalent to the reference listed drug Xeljanz.

Dhampur Bio Organics: The company has signed a joint venture agreement with Orgonew Private Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialise phyto bio-active coated functional food products — including curcumin-coated low-GI sugar — for human consumption. Dhampur Bio Organics will hold a 74 per cent stake in the joint venture.

Suzlon Energy: The company is expanding its portfolio to develop round-the-clock clean energy parks that integrate solar, wind, and battery storage — addressing growing demand for reliable renewable power.

Hyundai Motor India: The company is targeting Tamil Nadu as its flagship electric vehicle hub for India, with plans to strengthen localisation and the EV supply-chain ecosystem in the state.

IIFL Finance: The company has raised $500 million through a fixed-rate senior secured social bond at a coupon of 7.60 per cent, with a door-to-door tenor of 3.25 years — marking its re-entry into international bond markets since March 2025 and its first-ever social bond issuance.

Mitsu Chem Plast: The company has announced a capacity addition of approximately 2,550 metric tonnes per annum at its Khalapur unit, taking its total manufacturing capacity to approximately 32,450 MT per annum across four facilities in Tarapur and Khalapur.