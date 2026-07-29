Stocks to Watch today: L&T, Asian Paints, Tata Capital, TMPV, ONGC, Netweb

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices on Wednesday amid mixed moves in Asian equities. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices on Wednesday amid mixed moves in Asian equities. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 121 points, or 0.51 per cent higher, at 24,213.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 index slipped 10.60 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 23,985.35.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed after a brutal selloff a day earlier as anxiety over AI spending rocked markets ahead of crucial earnings from big tech firms and a Federal Reserve policy decision.

At last check, South Korea's KOSPI was down 4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.7 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, surged 1.35 per cent.

Within commodities, Brent futures jumped 3 per cent to $86.80 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose over 3 per cent to $81.95 after US Central Command said Iran had launched multiple ballistic missiles that were successfully intercepted.

Overnight in the US, key indices closed mixed ahead of key corporate earnings ​releases and the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated interest rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 1.03 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 0.22 per cent.

Key stocks to watch today, July 29 (Wednesday)

Q1 results today: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Dabur India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Piramal Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Colgate Palmolive, MTAR Technologies, Chalet Hotels, J&K Bank, Force Motors, KPIT Technologies, Vedanta Power, Devyani International, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Karnataka Bank and more.

L&T: The infrastructure major has reported a nearly 14 per cent rise in The infrastructure major has reported a nearly 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,122.85 crore for Q1 , on the back of higher revenues. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹67,941.74 crore. International revenues stood at ₹34,393 crore, contributing 51 per cent of the company's total revenues.

Radico Khaitan: The home-grown liquor major has reported a 76 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated The home-grown liquor major has reported a 76 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹229.60 crore in Q1 . Its revenue from operations stood at ₹5,867.69 crore.

Pine Labs: The fintech major has reported a four-fold jump in The fintech major has reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27 at ₹19.57 crore. Its revenue from operations grew 19.64 per cent to ₹736.92 crore.

Tata Motors PV: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has reported its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has reported its highest-ever first-quarter (April-June/Q1) retail sales for 2026-27 (FY27), driven by sustained demand for its premium SUV portfolio and rising interest in high-end models following the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA). The company retailed 1,665 vehicles in Q1FY27, an 11 per cent Y-o-Y increase, while wholesale dispatches rose 4 per cent to 1,694 units.

Knowledge Realty Trust: The firm has reported a net operating income (NOI) of ₹1,111.7 crore in Q1 FY27, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,243.1 crore.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: Its MD and CEO Anuj Mathur has said that the company is accelerating its diversification beyond bancassurance by expanding its agency and alternative distribution channels. The firm plans to scale its agency network to 5,000 distributors over the next 6 to 9 months.

ONGC: Its board has approved a parent company guarantee of $500 million in favour of Saudi Aramco on behalf of its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) to facilitate crude oil imports. The guarantee will remain valid from September 1 to August 31, 2028.

Sugar stocks: The government has directed that no dealer of sugar should hold stock for more than 30 days and also imposed a stock limit of 4,000 quintals as part of its efforts to keep prices of sweetener under control. The order would come into force with effect from August 1, 2026, and would remain in force up to November 30, 2026.

Paradeep Phosphates: The firm has reported a nearly 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹392.54 crore in the June quarter. Its total income rose to ₹6,145.82 crore. The company also said it will invest ₹250 crore to set up an aluminium fluoride plant.

Netweb Technologies: The firm has posted a more than twofold jump in net profit to ₹85.32 crore in the first quarter. Its revenue from operations increased more than twofold to ₹819.6 crore.

LIC: Its board has appointed Shatmanyu Shrivastava as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) while Varadarajan Muthuvenkataraman as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Capri Global Capital: The NBFC has reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated profit to ₹353 crore during Q1. Its total income of the company rose to ₹1,581 crore. The NBFC's interest income also increased to ₹1,323 crore in the quarter.

Tata Capital: Tata Capital has reported a 56 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated profit at ₹1,547 crore in Q1. The net interest income increased 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,571 crore on the back of a 22 per cent expansion in the AUM to ₹2.91 lakh crore.

HUL: The FMCG major is expected to hike prices across multiple product categories in the September quarter as it anticipates sequential inflation of 2-5 per cent compared to Q1.