Stocks to Watch today: L&T, Tata Tech, M&M, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coforge

Among global peers, stock markets in China, Japan, and South Korea are closed today on account of regional holidays. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, meanwhile, was trading lower by 0.70 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 pulling back from record highs after a South Korean ship was struck by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident, along with Tehran signaling its influence over Middle East oil flows, weighed on sentiment and offset optimism from strong first-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.41 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 0.19 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group-owned cement producer reported a The Adani Group-owned cement producer reported a 78.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to ₹1,830.2 crore in Q4FY26, aided by a tax credit of over ₹1,300 crore. The company also said timelines for capacity expansion will be pushed back by one to two years to align with delivery and returns.

Tata Technologies: The Tata Group’s global product engineering and digital services firm reported an The Tata Group’s global product engineering and digital services firm reported an 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹204.17 crore in Q4FY26 , compared to ₹188.87 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,572.22 crore versus ₹1,285.65 crore a year ago.

BHEL: State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a more-than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,290.47 crore in Q4FY26 , driven by higher revenues. It had posted a net profit of ₹504.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income rose to ₹12,553.50 crore from ₹9,142.64 crore Y-o-Y. The board also approved a final dividend of ₹1.40 per share.

Ather Energy: The electric two-wheeler maker The electric two-wheeler maker reported a narrowing of losses in Q4FY26 . Net loss stood at ₹100.2 crore, compared with ₹234.3 crore in the year-ago period, aided by strong volume growth and improved operating leverage.

Petronet LNG: The country’s largest liquefied natural gas importer plans to build 10 additional gas storage tanks across three terminals, amid the ongoing West Asia crisis highlighting the need to strengthen storage capacity.

Inox Green Energy Services: The company informed that the Scheme of Arrangement with Inox Renewable Solutions has been finalised. Both companies have filed the certified copy of the NCLT order with the Registrar of Companies on May 4, 2026. The scheme has become effective from May 4, 2026, with the appointed date being October 1, 2024.

Coforge: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on May 5, 2026, to consider and fix the record date for determining shareholders of Cigniti Technologies whose shares will be cancelled and exchanged for new shares of Coforge, as per the approved swap ratio.

Q4 results today

Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Marico, Hero Motocorp, United Breweries, Punjab National Bank, SRF, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Shoppers Stop, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Aavas Financiers, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, and Cigniti Technologies.

GIFT Nifty futures signal a weak start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. At 06:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,038, down 168 points from the previous close.