Stocks to Watch today: Lenskart, ZEEL, REC, PFC, Eternal, Airtel and more

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a negative start for the broader index on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets amid fresh tensions in West Asia. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty is indicating at a negative start for the broader index on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets amid fresh tensions in West Asia. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 81 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 23,060. Earlier on Wednesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 27.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 23,214.95.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as renewed tensions in West Asia kept investors on edge. South Korea's benchmark index, Kospi, declined 0.55 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.27 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded flat with positive bias, up a meagre 0.2 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended sharply lower, with Dow Jones falling 1.87 per cent. The S&P 500 cracked 1.62 per cent, while the tech heavyweight Nasdaq Composite lost 1.98 per cent.

Within commodities, oil prices climbed more than $2 a barrel after Iran said that the Strait of Hormuz will be "closed to all vessels" following new US strikes. Brent futures rose $2.30, or 2.47 per cent, to $95.40 a barrel, while US WTI crude climbed $2.60, or 2.89 per cent, to $92.63.

Stocks to watch today, June 11, 2026

REC, PFC: President has approved the merger of REC Ltd with PFC, nearly seven years after PFC acquired the government's majority stake in REC. Post merger, all the assets and liabilities of the REC will be transferred to PFC and REC will stand dissolved.

Eternal: Eternal has received a ₹9.63 crore demand notice for GST from the Andhra Pradesh tax authorities. The demand pertains to the short payment of output tax from April 2023 to March 2024.

Lenskart: Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), will Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), will trim its stake in Lenskart through a block deal today, worth ₹1,944 crore.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment has said that i Zee Entertainment has said that i would raise ₹23 ​billion to fund its ​strategic and business initiatives. The company, however, did not disclose a medium for the raise, but said that the board will deliberate further on options for raising funds.

Airtel: The company said that it has deployed more than 2,900 new 5G network sites, spanning 77 districts, across the upper north region in the last one year. This provides reliable high-speed connectivity to over 28.6 million customers across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K.

Tata Consumer Products: N Chandrasekaran has said that the company will pursue a combination of volume-led growth and selective price increases to drive expansion. The FMCG arm of Tata Group will be targeting for an Ebitda margin of over 20 per cent in the coming years.

Textile stocks in focus: The government has selected more than OMCs, upstream oil & gas companies: Shares of oil marketing companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, and upstream oil & gas companies such as ONGC, Oil India among others will remain in focus as crude oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will be "closed to all vessels". The government has selected more than 95 companies under the third round of the PLI scheme for textiles with a total investment commitment of ₹12,822.67 crore.Shares of oil marketing companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, and upstream oil & gas companies such as ONGC, Oil India among others will remain in focus as crude oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will be "closed to all vessels".

Ola Electric, Ather, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motos, Bajaj Auto: Shares of electric two-wheelers companies will in focus as Delhi has recorded highest registrations in the January to May period of this year. As per data, electric two-wheelers remained the dominant segment in Delhi's EV market, accounting for 51.9 per cent of all electric vehicle registrations during the period.

Vascon Engineers: The company has received Letter of Intent amounting to ₹347.43 crore from Central Public Works Department, Guwahati for demolition and re-development of RBI Quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony, Guwahati, Assam.

Rajesh Exports: The Bengaluru-based gold jewellery firm has said that it will fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by the market watchdog and not challenge the interim order. The company is under Sebi's scanner over suspected The Bengaluru-based gold jewellery firm has said that it will fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by the market watchdog and not challenge the interim order. The company is under Sebi's scanner over suspected revenue inflation of up to ₹15.15 trillion for the 2020-21 to 2024-25 period.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company has received final approval from Sebi to start mutual fund operations through its asset management arm.

Hyundai Motor India: The carmaker has said that it expects production to return to normal by end of this month after a brief disruption caused by a fire at the manufacturing facility of its supplier Mobis India. The company said that disruption was confined to Chennai Plant 1, and that operations at Pune plant and Chennai Plant 2 have continued with minimal impact.

Meesho: On Wednesday, Fidelity Investments had divested a 1.3 per cent stake in the e-commerce company for ₹988 crore. The transaction took place through open market. Fidelity Investments is an American financial services company.