Stocks to Watch today: LIC, Mahanagar Gas, OMCs, Maruti, L&T, M&M, Swiggy

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity indices are likely to see another volatile session, tracking the recent developments in West Asia. As of 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was down more than 300 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 23,780, indicating a negative start for the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as investors reassessed US President Donald Trump's next move after the failure of talks in Pakistan. South Korea’s KOSPI was down 1.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Oil prices jumped above $100 after the US announced a blockade targeting Iranian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of the weekend talks. At the last check, benchmark Brent crude was up over 8 per cent to $103 per barrel.

On Friday, US stocks closed mixed, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 finishing in the red, down 0.5 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. Tech heavyweight Nasdaq added 0.3 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 13:

Q4 results today: Shares of ICICI AMC, Swaraj Engines, Just Dial Ltd, among others, will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings announcement today.

LIC: Shares of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India will remain in focus as a board meeting is scheduled to take place to consider and approve a proposal for the issue of bonus shares. If announced, this will be the first-ever bonus announcement by the company since its Dalal Street listing in May 2022.

Mahanagar Gas: CNG has become expensive in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), starting Sunday, as Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the prices by a rupee per kg. With this, CNG will ow cost Rs 82 per kf in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other regions of MMR.

Reliance Industries: Shares of Reliance Industries Limited will remain in focus as the government on Saturday Shares of Reliance Industries Limited will remain in focus as the government on Saturday hiked export duty, or windfall tax, on diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and on aviation fuel ATF to Rs 42 a litre.

OMCs, Oil India, ONGC: Shares of OMCs like Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL will also be in focus today with the crude prices once again going past the $100 per barrel mark after the failure of talks between the US and Iran over the weekend. Upstream oil companies, including Oil India and ONGC could also react the recent developments.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India has announced to roll out four more electric vehicles by 2031. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the company has announced its midterm plan that by 2031, "we are going to have four more electric vehicles in our portfolio". He said that by 2031, Maruti Suzuki India aims to become the number one player in the BEV also.

Larsen & Toubro: Construction giant Larsen & Toubro Limited could show volatile moves as Construction giant Larsen & Toubro Limited could show volatile moves as tensions in West Asia escalated after the failure of talks . L&T derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Middle East countries. Additionally, L&T has informed that L&T Realty Properties Limited (L&T RPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, has executed a share purchase and shareholders’ agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in International Green Scapes Limited (IGSL). With this, IGSL ahs now become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the production, sales and export figures for the month of March 2026. As per a company statement, the production grew by 13.25 per cent on Y-o-Y basis, while saes surged by 22.38 per cent. Exports, however, remained flat. Additionally, M&M said that it has divested entire stake in Erkunt Sanayi Anonim Şirketi, a step-down subsidiary. The company said that Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) Limited (MOICML), a wholly owned subsidiary, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Erkunt Traktor Sanayii Anonim Şirketi (Erkunt Traktor) have entered into a stock purchase agreement with Hisarlar Makina Sanayi.

5paisa Capital: 5paisa Capital, a digital investment platform, has announced the closure of its Rs 468.8 crore rights issue. The issue was oversubscribed 1.24 times. The company received bids approximately 1.93 crore shares against 1.56 crore shares offered. The rights issue was priced at Rs 300 per share.

Blue Dart: Blue Dart in a filing said that its chairman and independent director Prakash Apte has resigned for health reasons, effective April 13, 2026. "I have made the decision to step down as Chairman & Independent Director of the Board, effective at the conclusion of the Board meeting scheduled on Monday, 13th April 2026," Prakash Apte said in his resignation letter which was shares by the company with the BSE Ltd.