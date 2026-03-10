Stocks to Watch today: Adani Power, Acme Solar, Dixon Tech, Minda Corp

Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026: The Indian equity markets are likely to open Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, mirroring their global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark indices. At 06:49 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,367, up 245 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets staged a rebound on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after easing oil prices and signals from US President Donald Trump that tensions surrounding the conflict with Iran may be nearing resolution. South Korea’s KOSPI led the regional recovery, opening more than 5 per cent higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.35 per cent in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.66 per cent.

Oil prices declined after Trump said he was considering seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical chokepoint for crude shipments, raising expectations that supply disruptions may ease.

Overnight in the US, stocks recovered from an earlier sell-off to finish higher on Monday, staging a late-session rally after Trump indicated that the US-Israeli conflict with Iran could be approaching an end. The broader S&P 500 closed up 0.83 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.38 per cent to 22,695.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Stocks in F&O Inclusion on NSE: Shares of 6 companies including Shares of 6 companies including Adani Power Cochin Shipyard , Hyundai Motor India, Motilal Oswal, Nippon Life India, and Vishal Mega Mart will remain in focus as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will add them to the F&O segment from April 1, 2026.

Acme Solar Holdings: The company has announced that ACME Eco Clean Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings Limited, has received the Certificate of Commissioning dated March 09, 2026, from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for 4 MW out of its 100 MW wind power project at Village: Garambhadi, Taluka: Sayla; Dist: Surendranagar, Gujarat.

Cipla: The pharmaceutical company has informed the exchanges that Cipla USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has decided to initiate a recall of the unexpired batches of Lanreotide Injection, leading to temporary lack of supply to the market.

Dixon Technologies (India): The company has executed a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement (SSHA) on August 16, 2025 with HKC Overseas Limited (“HKO”), an affiliate of HKC Corporation Limited, and Dixon Display Technologies Private Limited (DDTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for (a) subscription of equity shares by HKO amounting to 26 per cent of the paid-up share capital of DDTPL on a fully diluted basis and subscription of equity shares by the Company amounting to 74 per cent of the paid-up share capital of DDTPL on a fully diluted basis; and (b) governing inter-se relationship of the Company and HKO in respect of operation and management of DDTPL.

Torrent Power: The company has raised ₹2,000 crore through a private placement of 2 lakh secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The Series 14 NCDs carry an annual coupon of 7.97 per cent and a face value of ₹1 lakh each, with maturities divided into three tranches of 8 years (2034), 9 years (2035), and 10 years (2036).

Minda Corporation: The company has informed the exchanges that Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems Private Limited, India (SMGM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Minda Corporation Limited, has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Turntide Drives Limited, United Kingdom (Turntide) on Monday, March 09, 2026 for the development and manufacturing of advanced new generation motor controllers, axial flux motors, pumps for thermal applications, and other customized controllers tailored primarily for India’s growing EV segment including any activities reasonably incidental or ancillary thereto.

Bajaj Finserv: The company reported insurance premium collections from its subsidiaries. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recorded a gross direct premium underwritten of ₹1,094.04 crore in February 2026. For the period April 2025 to February 2026, the general insurer’s gross premiums reached ₹21,794.23 crore, according to a filing with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has incorporated a subsidiary named Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Thailand) Co., Ltd in Thailand.

Saatvik Green Energy: The company has announced that it has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) namely “Saatvik Power Storage Solutions Limited” in India on March 09, 2026.

JSW Energy: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), vide its release dated March 9, 2026, has affirmed a rating of “IND AA/Stable” for the bank loan facilities of Jaigad PowerTransco Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.