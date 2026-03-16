Stocks to Watch today: Jindal Stainless, Adani Power, IndiGo, Voltas

Stocks to watch today, Monday, March 16: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Monday amid mixed global cues, as investors track developments in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, now in its third week, which has triggered turmoil in global oil markets.

At 7:25 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 23,337 points, up 134 points or 0.58 per cent.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note amid rising crude oil prices as investors assessed the latest developments in the escalating US-Iran war. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading on a flat note.

On Friday, the US equity market settled lower as investors gauged the impact of the US-Iran war. The S&P 500 fell 0.61 per cent, the Nasdaq was down 0.93 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 per cent.

Here are key stocks to watch today, March 16:

Jindal Stainless: The company said that its plants are operating at a reduced capacity because of fuel shortages amid disruptions from the Middle East War. "Due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing ‌on industrial ??gases ??such as propane/ LPG and natural gas, several processes ​across our plants have been adversely impacted," it said in ​an exchange filing.

SEAMEC: SEAMEC has secured a contract worth ₹410.74 crore from ONGC for the operation and maintenance of the MSV Samudra Sevak vessel. The project has been awarded to a consortium comprising SEAMEC and Supreme Hydro Pvt Ltd and will run for 738 days between 2026 and 2028. According to the Notice of Award issued on March 13, 2026, the contract is expected to begin within 60 days, strengthening SEAMEC’s position in the offshore services sector.

Data Patterns (India): The company has received an order worth ₹288 crore from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to supply 32 units of Doppler Weather Radars.

Adani Power: The Adani Group company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1600 MW Thermal Power under a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA). The power supply under the PSA will be for a period of 25 years, with the first year's quoted tariff of ₹5.30/kWh.

Interglobe Aviation: The airline has introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic and international routes effective March 14, 2026, due to a sharp rise in fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. According to IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor, regional fuel prices have increased by over 85 per cent, significantly impacting airline operating costs, including those of IndiGo.

Bajel Projects: The company has secured an ultra-mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order worth over ₹700 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) for setting up a 400/220 kV air-insulated switchgear (AIS) substation at Saswad in Pune district, along with associated transmission lines.

GMR Airports: The airport operator has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Delhi International Airport (DIAL) for being selected as the bidder to upgrade, modernise, finance, operate, manage and maintain Cargo Terminal 1 at the airport.

Voltas: The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax conducted an inspection at the company’s Mumbai office on March 12 regarding GST records related to Maharashtra. The proceedings are currently ongoing, and the company is cooperating fully with the GST authorities.

Ramky Infrastructure: The company’s subsidiary, Maha Integrated Life Sciences City, signed a ₹3,000 crore concession agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for the "development, operation, maintenance and management of the upcoming high-tech pharmaceutical park in Dighi Port Industrial Area, Mangaon and Roha Taluk, Raigad District in the state of Maharashtra on a PPP Basis."

Dilip Buildcon: The company has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a road construction project worth ₹160.20 crore. The project comprises the construction of a diversion road from 4/700 km to 11/500 km of the Duduka–Gopalpur–Toparia Road, a six-lane corridor with a service road, in the Sundargarh district of Odisha.