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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, March 17: RIL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, RVNL, GMDC

Stocks to Watch today, March 17: RIL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, RVNL, GMDC

Stocks to Watch today, March 17: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, RVNL, GMDC, RailTel, and Sagar Cements are among the top stocks to watch today

stock market, BSE

stock market, BSE

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, March 17: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid a rally in global markets, although investor sentiment remains cautious due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
 
At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 23,518 points, up 132.5 points or 0.57 per cent.
 
Asian markets were trading higher as investors assessed the latest developments in the Iran war. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking to delay his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping by “a month or so” as the conflict in the Middle East continues. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.48 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 2.36 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.77 per cent. 
 
 
On Monday, the US equity market settled sharply higher, led by gains in AI-related stocks. The S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.22 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.83 per cent. 

Here are the key stocks to watch today, March 17:

Tata Motors: The company said it will raise prices by up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range from April 1, 2026, to partly offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

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Reliance Industries: The conglomerate has signed a binding agreement with Samsung C&T, an affiliate of South Korea's Samsung Group, to supply green ammonia for 15 years in a deal valued at more than $3 billion. Supply under the deal will begin in the second half of fiscal year 2029. 
 
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the therapeutic use of its innovative drug Ilumya for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The company said that the US regulator has accepted Sun’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for review.
 
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company has secured a ₹95.27 crore contract from NMDC for railway infrastructure work in Chhattisgarh, the company said in a regulatory filing. The order involves the refurbishment of permanent railway tracks and maintenance work at NMDC’s mining sidings and mobile equipment tracks in Kirandul and Bacheli.
 
Sagar Cements: The company will sell up to 6.67 million equity shares of face value ₹10 each in Andhra Cements through an Offer For Sale (OFS), representing 7.24 per cent of the company’s total issued equity share capital. The proposed sale of shares is aimed at meeting the Minimum Public Shareholding requirement, according to a BSE filing.
 
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC to explore strategic collaboration in the Rare Earth Elements (REE) sector. 
 
Power Mech Projects: The company has received a contract worth ₹709.56 from Adani Infrastructure Management Services for operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including overhauling, for the 5×660 MW thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra.
 
RailTel Corporation of India: The telecom infrastructure company has received a work order worth ₹42.63 crore, including tax, from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the New Core Link under the National Knowledge Network (NKN) project.
 
Zydus Lifesciences: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Sentynl Therapeutics Inc., has entered into an agreement with PRG S&T to license the investigational molecule Progerinin (SLC-D011) for Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS). 
 
Quess Corp: The company has appointed Lohit Bhatia as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, with effect from June 1, 2026. This comes after the resignation of Guruprasad Srinivasan. 

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Topics : Markets stocks to watch Share Market Today NSE BSE Reliance Industries Tata Motors Sun Pharma Rail Vikas Nigam Railtel Corporation of India GMDC Sagar Cements

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

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