Stocks to Watch today, Mar 23: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, March 23 2026: Indian equities are set for a gap-down start today, following weak global markets. As of 7:30 AM, Indian equities are set for a gap-down start today, following weak global markets. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 312 points lower at 22,820.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended with losses as West Asia war entered its fourth week, with tensions escalating over the weekend. US President Donald Trump threatened an attack on Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz — a key shipping route for oil and other energy products — isn’t reopened. Iran responded in turn, saying it would target US infrastructure, including energy and desalination facilities ​in the Gulf, if the US carried out its threat.

At the close, the Dow Jones slipped 0.96 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.51 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 2.01 per cent.

The Asia-Pacific markets also plunged. Mainland China's CSI 300 edged lower by 1.75 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped of 2.52 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 4.1 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi tumbled 4.78 per cent.

Stocks to watch on March 23, 2026:

Vedanta: The Vedanta Group has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to The Vedanta Group has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to contest the NCLT’s decision allowing the Adani Group to acquire Jaiprakash Associates for ₹14,535 crore.

Tata Capital: The NBFC reported that tax authorities have issued a reassessment order for the 2017-18 financial year, The NBFC reported that tax authorities have issued a reassessment order for the 2017-18 financial year, raising a tax demand of ₹413.18 crore

L&T: Amid rising commodity prices and import costs due to the Middle East conflict, Larsen & Toubro has urged the government to Amid rising commodity prices and import costs due to the Middle East conflict, Larsen & Toubro has urged the government to maintain its capital expenditure momentum , even if it leads to a higher fiscal deficit.

Anil Ambani Group Stocks: Reports indicate the CBI questioned two former managing directors of Reliance ADA Group on Saturday regarding an alleged Reports indicate the CBI questioned two former managing directors of Reliance ADA Group on Saturday regarding an alleged ₹2,929.05 crore bank fraud involving Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications.

HDFC Bank: The private lender has reportedly asked three executives to step down over allegations of misselling. This follows the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty earlier this week.

Devyani International: The company plans to invest ₹347 crore in Thailand-based Restaurants Development Co. Ltd., which currently manages 274 KFC outlets in the region.

Thomas Cook: The board has greenlit a proposal to demerge its resorts and resort management division into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited.

Ola Electric: Facing sluggish sales and funding challenges, the EV manufacturer is reportedly diverting funds originally meant for innovation toward debt repayment.

Zomato: The food delivery major has hiked its platform fee from ₹12.5 to ₹14.9, according to updates on its mobile app.

MM Forgings: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on March 25 to discuss a potential fundraise via QIP and an increase in authorised share capital. The trading window for the stock remains closed.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: The jewellery retailer has expanded its footprint by launching two new stores in Kolhapur and Ghatkopar (Mumbai), taking its total store count to 75.

Tata Steel: In a push toward sustainable manufacturing, the company has commissioned a ₹3,200-crore electric arc furnace in Ludhiana, Punjab, with an annual capacity of 0.75 million tonnes.