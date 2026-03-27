Stocks to Watch today, Mar 27: Oil stocks, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Ola

Stocks to Watch today, March 27, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a weak note today, with GIFT Nifty trading over 180 points lower at 23,121. The negative sentiment mirrors global market weakness, as uncertainty around a potential peace deal in West Asia continued amid mixed signals from the US and Iran.

Asian markets traded lower after US President Donald Trump extended his Friday deadline to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days to April 6, allowing more room for negotiations. The extension reportedly came at Iran’s request and was granted in exchange for 10 oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Among Asian indices, mainland China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.25 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.94 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.09 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.94 per cent.

Here is a list of Stocks to Watch on March 27, 2026:

Oil stocks:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Oil India, and others will remain in focus after Brent crude prices crossed $100 per barrel again.

Jio Financial Services:

The company, in partnership with Allianz Group, has launched its reinsurance joint venture (JV)—Allianz Jio Reinsurance—which has now begun operations and received approval to underwrite reinsurance in India.

UltraTech Cement:

The company has resolved its arbitration dispute with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) over the Dalla Super unit and related mining assets.

Fino Payments Bank:

The company's MD & CEO Rishi Gupta has secured bail from a special economic offences court in Hyderabad, nearly a month after his arrest.

Reliance Industries (RIL):

Infosys: The IT firm has acquired US-based Optimum Healthcare IT for $465 million in cash, strengthening its healthcare vertical with a focus on AI-driven growth. HFCL: The company's board has approved raising funds through the issuance of up to 7.5 crore warrants to promoters at ₹74 per share. The company has denied allegations of purchasing Iranian crude, calling such reports unfounded.

Shriram Finance:

The company has received Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval for a $4.4 billion investment by Japan’s MUFG Bank, which will take a 20 per cent stake.

Jindal Steel:

Talks regarding a potential acquisition of Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit may collapse due to disagreements over pension obligations, capital expenditure, and energy costs, according to reports.

Anil Ambani group stocks/SBI:

The CBI has carried out searches linked to an alleged ₹114.98 crore fraud involving Reliance Telecom and the State Bank of India (SBI).

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL):

The company has reportedly purchased liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran for the first time in nearly eight years to address supply concerns arising from the West Asia conflict.

Sula Vineyards:

The company has acquired Chandon’s wine production facility in Nashik for ₹20 crore, boosting its wine tourism segment.

Swiggy:

The food delivery platform has partnered with Sarvam AI to introduce multilingual, voice-enabled commerce for ordering food and groceries.

Polyplex Corporation:

The company plans to invest up to ₹11 crore in Clean Max Neht Pvt Ltd for sourcing solar power for its plants.

Rain Industries:

Promoter Nivee Holdings has increased its stake to 2.56 per cent through open market purchases.

Aurobindo Pharma:

The company's subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has partnered with STADA Arzneimittel AG to market biosimilars across select EU markets.

Ola Electric Mobility:

The company has launched its “EndICEAge” campaign, offering EVs at discounted prices along with benefits up to ₹50,000. It has also introduced service guarantees and buyback assurance schemes.