Monday, March 09, 2026 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Power, GNFC

Stocks to Watch today: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Power, GNFC

Stocks to Watch today, March 9, 2026: HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Power, GNFC, Avenue Supermarts, and Meesho are among the top stocks to remain in focus today

Stocks to watch today

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, March 9, 2026: The Indian equity markets are likely to kick-start the week’s first trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a gap-down opening for the benchmark Indian equity indices. At 06:50, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,839, down 706 points from its previous close.
 
Among the global peers, the Asian markets traded sharply lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi plunging more than 6 per cent in early trade, leading a broader regional sell-off as oil prices surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also declined 3.68 per cent in early trading.
 
 
In the energy market, Brent crude futures jumped 16.1 per cent to $107.61 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged nearly 17.7 per cent to $107.02. The spike in oil prices follows production cuts by major Middle Eastern producers—including Kuwait, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates—after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.  
Earlier on Friday, March 6, Wall Street’s three major indices ended lower amid a sudden setback in the US labour market and a 12 per cent surge in US oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.59 per cent, the broader S&P 500 declined 1.33 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.95 per cent. 

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

UltraTech Cement: The company has entered into an Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire 26.20 per cent equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight Private Limited, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy.

Also Read

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Iran will not bow to pressure from US and Israel, says President Pezeshkian

stock market rally, market rise

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics top stock picks for today; check targets

stock market, market

F&O strategy: Analyst bets on Polycab; shorts Torrent Power, Eicher Motors

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Small towns surge ahead of cities in mutual fund folios, shows datapremium

Radico Khaitan

Liquor stocks: Radico Khaitan, Globus, United Spirits, UBL soar up to 8%

 
HDFC Life Insurance Company: The Board of Directors of the company has approved the appointment of Mr. Vijay Vaidyanathan as the Chief Human Resource Officer with effect from April 1, 2026.
 
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has announced that it has received a letter dated March 5, 2026, from the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division, Fraud Section (the “Department”), stating that, based on the information available to it, the Department has closed its inquiry under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. § 78dd-1, et seq. The Department has not recommended any enforcement action against the company.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha to the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Accordingly, Saha has been appointed as a Whole-time Director (designated as Whole-time Director – Executive Director) and a Key Managerial Personnel of the bank with immediate effect.
 
Tata Power Company: The vertically integrated power company has announced its collaboration with Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM, to digitally transform its rapidly expanding rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses.
 
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC): The company has informed the exchanges that the ongoing war in the Middle East region has adversely impacted the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). In this regard, GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL), the company’s supplier of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), has received a Force Majeure notice from its upstream supplier, Petronet LNG Limited (PLL), citing transit constraints affecting the supply of LNG. Accordingly, due to supply constraints, the allocation of RLNG quantities to GNFC under the Supply Agreement has been restricted to 60 per cent of the Daily Contracted Quantity (DCQ) on an overall basis with effect from March 6, 2026.
 
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened eight new stores across the country. The total number of stores as of now stands at 461.
 
RITES: The company has received a work order worth ₹45,18,86,400 from the Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Government of West Bengal, for consultancy services as Project Management Consultant.
 
Meesho: The e-commerce company has informed the exchanges that it has received an Assessment Order for the Assessment Year 2023–24, along with a Demand Notice from the Income Tax Department, raising a tax demand of ₹1,499.73 crore, including applicable interest.
 
IRB Infrastructure: The company’s total toll revenue jumped 21.55 per cent year-on-year to ₹746.1 crore in February 2026, compared with ₹613.8 crore in the corresponding month last year.
 
PB Fintech (Policybazaar): Tencent Cloud Europe BV, a subsidiary of China’s Tencent Holdings, has reduced its stake in the operator of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar by half, selling 48.4 lakh shares—equivalent to 1.04 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity—for ₹694.65 crore. The block deal was executed at a price of ₹1,435.1 per share, according to reports. Meanwhile, seven investors—Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, DSP Mutual Fund, Schroder, Tata Mutual Fund, and Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund—acquired the entire stake sold by Tencent.
 
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has announced that Sterling and Wilson Kazakhstan LLP, a step-down subsidiary of the company incorporated in Kazakhstan, has been liquidated with effect from March 2, 2026. The said company did not have any business activity.

More From This Section

crude oil, oil sector

West Asia crisis: Mkts in for another crude week as oil scramble continues

nifty, nifty50

Nifty 50@30: Tracking India's economic shift with 13% annual returnspremium

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI, Trading

Street signs: 24K support level for Nifty under watch, GIFT City IPO debutspremium

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge stock rides global truck demand rebound, defence spend boompremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks stocks to watch stocks to watch out Stocks in focus Markets Gift Nifty Asian markets oil crisis oil prices rise Policybazaar Tata Power Meesho GNFC Avenue Supermarts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ T20 LIVE Happy International Women' Day 2026Full List of T20 World Cup WinnersSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance