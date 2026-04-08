Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open sharply higher on Wednesday after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal. US President Donald Trump announced a two-week pause on planned strikes against Iranian infrastructure. He stated that the decision is conditional on Iran ensuring the complete, immediate, and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, in a post on X on behalf of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, that Iran’s armed forces would halt defensive operations. He added that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be maintained during the two-week period in coordination with Iranian forces.

Around 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading at 23,842 levels, up by 704.5 points or 3.04 per cent.

Asian markets were trading sharply higher on Wednesday. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was up over 5.5 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 4.7 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 4 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE However, US markets settled on a mixed note on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled almost flat with a positive bias, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower.

Here are the top stocks to watch today, April 8:

Rate sensitives: Shares of rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, financial services companies, automobile, and real estate firms will see action today amid the Shares of rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, financial services companies, automobile, and real estate firms will see action today amid the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decision

Infosys: The IT major has entered into a strategic partnership with AI software delivery platform company Harness for agentic AI-led software delivery transformation for enterprises globally. The collaboration aims to address challenges faced by engineering teams spending a significant amount of their time on downstream activities like testing, deployment and others.

GAIL (India): The state-run company has signed a long-term charter agreement with Greece-based Alpha Gas for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Energy Fidelity. The agreement was executed with Pantheon Maritime Services, a Singapore-based affiliate of Alpha Gas, and was signed in Athens. The vessel, with a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, will be used to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from countries like the US and Russia.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major has secured final approval from the The pharma major has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to produce and market Dapagliflozin and Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1000 mg. These formulations are bioequivalent and therapeutically similar to the reference listed drug, Xigduo XR, marketed by AstraZeneca. The products will be manufactured at Unit IV of the company’s subsidiary, APL Healthcare.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: The company's subsidiary Birla Estates recorded exceptional success with The company's subsidiary Birla Estates recorded exceptional success with Birla Arika Phase 2, reaching over ₹1,600 crore in bookings within one month of launch. The luxury project in Gurugram had sold 152 of 156 units.

Clean Max Enviro Energy: The company has The company has commissioned a 185 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project in Kalavad in Gujarat. The company expects to offset about 3.61 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The project was developed over about 12 months and supplies power to 17 corporate customers.

Prostarm Info Systems: The company has signed a strategic memorandum of association (MoU) with Chinese company Shenzhen Topband Co for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing under an SKD co-manufacturing model. The partnership involves a $10 million minimum purchase commitment over 18 months and targets commercial, industrial, and utility-scale energy storage projects in India.

SRF: The Assessment Unit of the Income Tax Department has issued a final order adding ₹30.54 crore to the company’s taxable income. However, due to a technical error, a tax demand of ₹327.44 crore was raised, including ₹101.77 crore in interest. The company stated that the demand arose from a technical issue on the department’s part and expects it to be fully reversed once the error is corrected. A rectification application has already been filed.

Biocon: The company has announced the commercial launch of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States. Both products had earlier received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2025, along with an interchangeable designation.

Ashiana Housing: The company informed that its area booked jumped 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 11.19 lakh sq feet from ₹8.48 lakh sq feet. Value of area sold jumped 124.4 per cent to ₹1,289.7 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹574.7 crore in Q4FY25.