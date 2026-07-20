Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Vi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, JSW Steel

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open tepid, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers and a steep rise in crude oil prices. As of 7.35 AM on Monday, July 20, the The Indian stock market is expected to open tepid, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers and a steep rise in crude oil prices. As of 7.35 AM on Monday, July 20, the GIFT Nifty futures traded 30 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 24,316, signalling a flat start for Dalal Street.

The sentiment in Asian markets remained weak, with South Korea's Kospi easing 0.38 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed for trading on Monday. Australia's ASX 200 and China's Hang Seng bucked the broader trend, rising 0.30 per cent and 2.22 per cent respectively.

The oil prices remained elevated, emerging as a fresh headwind for economies globally after a sharp pullback from recent highs at the end of June. Fresh West Asia conflict and fears of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz drove crude oil prices 2.7 per cent higher on Monday. In trade today, Brent crude futures were trading at $90.50/bbl and WTI crude futures added 2.4 per cent to $84.49/bbl.

Stocks to watch today (Monday, July 20)

Earnings today: Action Construction Equipment Ltd,, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, D.P. Abhushan Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, SG Mart Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, SML Mahindra Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Swaraj Engines Ltd, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Venus Remedies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd. are slated to post their April-June quarter results today.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported better-than-expected earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27). Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported better-than-expected earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27). RIL posted consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹20,946 crore in Q1FY27, down 22.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹26,994 crore. The decline reflected a high base, as the year-ago quarter included a one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments. Excluding other and non-recurring income, consolidated profit before tax rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,080 crore from ₹22,027 crore.

HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹19,060 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY27), supported by lower provisions and a nearly 7 per cent increase in net interest income (NII).

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 15.9 per cent ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 15.9 per cent increase in standalone net profit year on year to Rs 14,804.50 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 12,768.21 crore in the year-ago period, aided by net interest income growth and a decline in provisions. Sequentially, net profit rose 8 per cent from Rs 13,701.68 crore in Q4FY26.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank, India’s third largest lender, on Saturday reported a 23 per cent year - on - year (YoY) jump in Axis Bank, India’s third largest lender, on Saturday reported a 23 per cent year - on - year (YoY) jump in net profit in the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) to Rs 7,114 crore, aided by drop in provisions and a decent growth in net interest income (NII).

Tata Power: Tata Power will be in focus after securing a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 324 MW/2,592 MWh Pumped Storage Project (PSP). The project involves providing energy storage services for a period of 40 years, strengthening the company's presence in the clean energy and storage segment.

Piramal Finance: Shares of Piramal Finance will also gain traction on Moday after the company sought approval to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through QIP, rights issue, or preferential placement.

NATCO Pharma: The pharm company's stock will remain in focus after it received tentative USFDA approval for Olaparib tablets; litigation remains ongoing. IDBI Bank: The bank's share price will remian in focus after it reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,115 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.The LIC-controlled bank had earned a net profit of Rs 2,007 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Alembic Pharma: Alembic Pharma is also likely to attract attention after its partner, NATCO Pharma, received tentative USFDA approval for Olaparib Tablets (100 mg and 150 mg). Under the partnership, NATCO will manufacture the product while Alembic will market and distribute it in the US. The addressable US market for the drug is estimated at around $1.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 2026. Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea’s share price will remain in focus after its lenders have broadly agreed on the telecom company’s financial projections, including its revenue outlook, after scaling back its own assumptions. However, they await more comfort from Vi’s promoters before signing off on a fresh round of funding.

Cipla:Cipla share price wil remain in focus on Monday after USFDA inspected InvaGen's Central Islip facility from July 13–17, 2026 and issued one Form 483 observation JSW Steel: JSW Steel on Friday reported a 113 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹4,651 crore in Q1FY27, driven by stronger steel prices, higher sales volumes and improved product mix. In the year-ago period, the company’s net profit stood at ₹2,184 crore. Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank's share price will remain in focus after the bank reported a 33.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,071 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with Rs 801 crore in the year-ago period helped by robust loan growth. Laser Power: The company's shares will remain in focus after its debut on exchanges on Friday. The integrated power cables and transmission products manufacturer Laser Power & Infra surged 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit on Friday. The stock quoted ₹288.66 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). OMC stocks in focus : OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Monday after Brent crude prices spiked to $90 per barrel.

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