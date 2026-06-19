Stocks to Watch today, Friday, June 19, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to begin the last trading session of the week on a lacklustre note, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a subdued start for benchmark indices, trading at 23,994 as of 06:48 am, down 100 points from the previous close.

Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Friday, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi extending its record-setting rally as shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed to all-time highs.

At last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 2.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6 per cent. In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.74 per cent.

Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

US markets are also closed on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. In the previous session on Thursday, Wall Street indices ended higher, led by gains in technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9 per cent, supported by strength in semiconductor counters. The S&P 500 gained 1.08 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session: