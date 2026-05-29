Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Lupin, Wipro, Asian Paints, Ireda, Tata Elxsi

Stock to Watch today, Friday, May 29: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a weak start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Friday, May 29, as markets resumed trading after the May 27 Bakrid holiday. At 07:08 AM, the futures were quoted at 23,871, down 125 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Friday as investors assessed fresh military activity involving Iran, alongside indications that Washington and Tehran were moving closer to a temporary agreement aimed at halting their three-month conflict. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.68 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.88 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.72 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices closed at fresh record highs on Thursday, supported by gains in technology stocks. The broader S&P 500 climbed 0.58 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.91 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.05 per cent.

Here are the top stocks to watch during Friday’s session:

Reliance Industries (RIL): The country’s largest company by market capitalisation will seek The country’s largest company by market capitalisation will seek shareholders’ approval for internal transactions worth over ₹16.64 trillion spread across the next five fiscal years involving digital services subsidiaries Jio Platforms and Reliance Jio Infocomm, according to the notice for the company’s 49th AGM filed on Friday. The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2026.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported its Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported its highest-ever Q4 net profit for FY26 at ₹1,405 crore , up 13 per cent from ₹1,246 crore in the year-ago period. The company also reported its best-ever quarterly and annual performance in terms of revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), and net profit. Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to ₹14,160.49 crore during the quarter under review.

Alkem Laboratories: The company reported a The company reported a 22.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at ₹236 crore. Revenue from operations, however, rose 14.6 per cent to ₹3,603 crore. Profitability was impacted by one-time exceptional items and a higher tax charge.

PC Jeweller: The company posted a 61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹152.89 crore for Q4FY26, aided by higher total income. Net profit stood at ₹94.78 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to ₹946.26 crore during the January-March quarter of FY26 from ₹700.10 crore a year ago.

GMR Airports: The company swung to a The company swung to a profit of ₹400.49 crore in Q4FY26 against a net loss of ₹252.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income climbed to ₹4,042.90 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹2,976.76 crore a year ago.

Lupin: The pharma company said results from its Phase 1a trial evaluating LNP8701, a novel SOS1 inhibitor, have been accepted for publication at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting being held from May 29 to June 2, 2026, in Chicago.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company announced an The AI-powered technology services and consulting company announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale agentic AI workflows across enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.

Tata Elxsi: The design and technology services company announced the launch of AnaTel™, an AI-native software development platform for healthcare and medical technology companies, co-developed with OpenAna. AnaTel™ will debut at DeviceTalks Boston 2026, where Tata Elxsi will showcase its latest advances in AI-powered MedTech engineering and compliance.

PhysicsWallah: The edtech firm said its audit committee has approved an investment of about ₹120 crore in wholly owned subsidiary FinZ Finance through a rights issue.

Escorts Kubota: The agri-machinery and construction equipment maker announced the launch of Kubota Neostar, an upgraded compact tractor range in the 21-30 HP segment.

Q4 results today