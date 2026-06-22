Stocks to Watch today: RIL, RVNL, Voltas, Sun Pharma, TaMo, Bharat Forge

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating a firm start for domestic equities, in line with gains in Asian peers. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty is indicating a firm start for domestic equities, in line with gains in Asian peers. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 92.50 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 24,141. Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 index closed 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, lower at 24,013.10.

Asian markets traded higher on Monday after Iranian negotiators said progress had been made in peace talks with the US. Officials from Qatar and Pakistan also released a statement saying the first session of talks had concluded and that progress had been made on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days.

At last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 2.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.9 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and the Shanghai Composite were up 0.23 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

In commodities, oil prices were mixed as markets weighed fresh signs of de-escalation in West Asia. Brent crude stood at $79.36 per barrel, while WTI crude was at $75.46.

US markets were closed on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

Key stocks to watch today, June 22, 2026:

Reliance Industries: RIL shares will be in focus today post its RIL shares will be in focus today post its 49th AGM . Mukesh Ambani said that the company aims to more than double its Ebitda again in the next five years. Additionally, Jio Platforms filed draft papers for an IPO that is being billed as the largest ever.

Voltas: The company has said its air-conditioner (AC) The company has said its air-conditioner (AC) sales for FY27 crossed the 1 million mark in record time. The firm said that i amplified consumer engagement through its communication strategy, which includes its latest campaign featuring AI-enabled products with celebrity endorsements.

Tata Motors: The commercial vehicle major has secured The commercial vehicle major has secured orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles (eCV) across freight, logistics and passenger mobility segments. The orders comprising around 2,000 small commercial vehicles and pick-ups, 900 trucks, and 500 buses.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Award of Contract from NMDC Limited for "Setting up of Buffer Stockpiles & Blending Yard of 10 MTPA handling capacity at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh".

Sun ​Pharma: The pharma major said ‌it will acquire 100 per cent of ​Innovcare Lifesciences in a ​deal valued at ‌about ₹2.71 billion.

Dalmia Bharat: The company is planning to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through various instruments to support its growth plans. The firm is aiming to expand its manufacturing capacity to 110-130 million tonnes per annum by FY31 through a mix of acquisitions, greenfield and brownfield projects. Dalmia Bharat is the country's fourth-largest cement maker.

Prestige Estates Projects: The realty firm plans to launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal with an estimated revenue of nearly ₹7,000 crore as part of its expansion plan.

Jyothy Labs: The company is expanding Exo into a broader dishwash franchise, as German consumer goods major Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exited its licensing arrangement for Pril and Fa brands in India.

Two-wheeler stocks: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and others will be in focus as ICRA said that the Indian two-wheeler industry will witness moderate wholesale volume growth of 3-5 per cent in FY27, as the sector could face challenges from a high base effect, a potentially weak monsoon due to El Nino, and inflation-led vehicle price increases.

Genus Power: The company is targeting to corner a large chunk of the active smart metering tenders in the country worth ₹60,000 crore. The company, which caters to 30 per cent of the smart meter market share, plans to install around 24 million meters over 2–3 years.

PNB, Bandhan Bank, South Indian Bank: Several banks including PNB, Bandhan Bank, South Indian Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank, have raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits, offering returns ranging from 6.5 per cent to 7.13 per cent.

Bharat Forge: The company has signed a contract worth ₹425 crore with the Defence Ministry for the supply of gas turbine generators to Indian Navy for onboard power generation on Kolkata class ships. The contract will be executed over a period of five years it said.

5paisa Capital: The firm has launched AlgoSpace, an algorithmic trading platform aimed at simplifying algo-based investing and trading for retail participants.