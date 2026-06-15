Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Vedanta, ONGC, Suzlon Energy, Meesho, SEPC

Stock to Watch today, Monday, June 15, 2026: Indian equity markets are poised for a firm start to the week, buoyed by positive global cues and reports that the United States and Iran have reached an agreement to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said a deal had been reached and that he had authorised an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over global trade and energy supplies.

Reflecting the positive sentiment, GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 23,942 at 6:50 AM, up 255 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded higher early Monday, with South Korea's Kospi leading regional gains, rising more than 4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 3.51 per cent, while Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.49 per cent.

Crude oil prices declined following reports of the US-Iran agreement. Brent crude fell 3.92 per cent to $93.91 per barrel, while WTI crude slipped 4.69 per cent to $80.90 per barrel.

Earlier, on Friday, June 12, Wall Street's major indices ended higher as SpaceX shares surged in their debut , making it Wall Street's biggest public listing in history. The broader S&P 500 gained 0.50 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.70 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:

Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms has entered the global Jio Platforms has entered the global top 20 in the latest Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The company said it had filed 6,817 patents cumulatively as of March 2026, with 1,009 patents granted globally, including 538 in India and 471 overseas.

Vedanta: The company's four demerged entities — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel — are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges today. Vedanta Aluminium is seen as a key value driver due to its scale, cost efficiencies and growth prospects.

NLC India: The company has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Govindpur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Sangareddy, Telangana, following the Ministry of Mines' Critical & Strategic Mineral Blocks e-auction held on June 12.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): The board has approved the preferential The board has approved the preferential allotment of 77.02 lakh warrants worth ₹600 crore to the promoter group at ₹779 per warrant. The company has also approved convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 9.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection of The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection of Eugia Pharma Specialities' Unit-III facility in Telangana as "Official Action Indicated" (OAI). The inspection was conducted between January 27 and February 6, 2026, and concluded with 11 observations.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drugmaker The drugmaker announced the launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg , the generic version of Bosulif, in the US market. The product is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity and expands the company's oncology portfolio.

ONGC: ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL), a subsidiary of ONGC, has approved raising up to ₹4,471 crore through the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation for developing a Gems & Jewellery Park in Raipur under the PPP model. The accepted premium amount stands at ₹112.40 crore.

JSW Energy: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity in Maruti Clean Coal and Power (MCCPL) for ₹1,410 crore. MCCPL operates a 300 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. Separately, JSW Energy has commissioned the 150 MW hydro project of Tidong Power Generation.

Patanjali Foods: The Chennai Tax Authority has withdrawn its ₹1,353 crore tax and penalty demand notice against the company after concluding that there was no short payment of GST or transactional irregularity during the period under review.

Ather Energy: The board has approved plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), along with enabling resolutions for raising up to ₹1,000 crore through other equity-linked instruments.

Meesho: The e-commerce company will acquire Kirana Club for ₹202.08 crore in a three-tranche transaction. Upon completion, Kirana Club will become a wholly-owned subsidiary, while Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited will become a step-down subsidiary.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has been declared the successful bidder for an inter-state transmission system project supporting proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in the Kakinada region under the BOOT model.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹19.25 per share for FY26. The record date has been fixed as August 14.

Nestle India: The company denied allegations regarding infestation in MAGGI noodles, stating that it has not received the complaint sample and that the complainant remains unreachable.

Steel Exchange India: The company has received empanelment from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to supply construction steel for the Amaravati Capital City project through its SIMHADRI TMT brand.

Suzlon Energy: In its latest investor presentation, the company highlighted that global wind power capacity additions continue to outpace overall power capacity growth, aided by supportive policy frameworks.

RBL Bank: The board has appointed Bhavin Lakhpatwala as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from June 12. Deepak Ruiya will continue as Deputy CFO.

IPCA Laboratories: The company has entered into a global licensing agreement with BRL for access to its proprietary high-concentration subcutaneous biologics delivery platform targeting oncology and inflammatory diseases.

SEPC: The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance worth ₹673.32 crore from SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur, for the 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project.

ACME Solar: ACME Sun Power, a subsidiary of the company, has commissioned a 33.3 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has acquired the remaining Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in Rivpe Technology, increasing its direct equity and preference ownership in the subsidiary to 100 per cent.