Stocks to watch today: SAIL, ITC, Petronet LNG, M&M, Tata Steel, NTPC

Stocks to watch today: GIFTY Nifty is indicating at a weak start for domestic equities as oil prices popped higher again amid doubts the US and Iran will reach a truce anytime ​soon. As of 7:45 AM, GIFTY Nifty is indicating at a weak start for domestic equities as oil prices popped higher again amid doubts the US and Iran will reach a truce anytime ​soon. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 77 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 23,107.

Earlier on Friday, benchmark indices rebounded as Sensex climbed 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 73,895.74. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed 77.40 points, or 0.34 per cent higher at 23,140.50.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mostly lower at open, with Japan's Nikkei 225 trading flat with negative bias and South Korea's Kospi skidding 2.25 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, bucked the trend to surge 0.27 per cent.

In the bond markets, yields on 30-year Treasuries nudged up to 5.5185 per cent, near their highest since 2004, having climbed 27 basis points just this month. Two-year yields have shot up 55 basis points this month in anticipation of Fed hikes.

In commodities, Brent futures rose 1.6 per cent to $106.00 a barrel, while US crude added 1.1 per cent to $93.47 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Earlier on Friday, Wall Street indices ended lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.75 per cent, the Nasdaq fell 1.13 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.68 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, September 28

SAIL: SAIL and BCCL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement for the joint development and operation of the Indikatta Ramnagore Coal Block of SAIL and the East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) Coal Block of BCCL in West Bengal. The MoU marks a significant step towards developing domestic sources of coking coal.

Star Health: The company has reported an 11 per cent rise in its retail policy base and an increase in the average cover on fresh policies in the 11 months since the GST was scrapped.

Fortis Healthcare: The company is confident that an independent forensic audit will establish that the hospital chain had no role in the transfer of shares by its erstwhile promoters, Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh, the company said after the Supreme Court allowed the audit to proceed while clarifying that observations made by the Delhi High Court were only tentative.

ITC Ltd: ITC is strengthening its presence in the fresh dairy segment in Eastern India through its flagship Aashirvaad brand, betting on rising demand for branded milk and value-added dairy products across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. ITC is strengthening its presence in the fresh dairy segment in Eastern India through its flagship Aashirvaad brand, betting on rising demand for branded milk and value-added dairy products across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. READ MORE

Petronet LNG: The gas importer has sought shareholders' approval to continue payment of commission to its directors, capped at 1 per cent of annual profits, for another five years from FY27 to FY31. The gas importer has sought shareholders' approval to continue payment of commission to its directors, capped at 1 per cent of annual profits, for another five years from FY27 to FY31. READ MORE

Fujiyama Power Systems: The firm is setting up a 1.2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh as part of its 2030 vision to become an integrated renewable energy player. The firm is setting up a 1.2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh as part of its 2030 vision to become an integrated renewable energy player. READ MORE

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M is weighing another price increase across its SUV portfolio, with a decision expected in the next couple of weeks. M&M is weighing another price increase across its SUV portfolio, with a decision expected in the next couple of weeks. READ MORE

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: TMPV expects to cross 15 per cent domestic market share very soon and is working towards its previously stated target of 20 per cent by FY31, its MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said.

NTPC: NTPC and EDF Power Solutions India have joined hands to jointly develop, own and operate pumped storage projects, hydropower projects, as well as other renewable energy (RE) projects and distribution business.

Prestige Estates: The realty firm has shelved its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel business, citing uncertain market conditions.

Tata Steel: The company has announced the extension of a sustainable steel production pact with a province in the Netherlands, which will work to meet the Indian steel giant's goals as part of a Green Steel Project.

Vodafone Idea: The company has announced a free international roaming offer with select postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans, and said it aims to democratise roaming access for global travellers with the disruptive proposition.

Welspun Corp: The company has secured an order worth USD 412.5 million in the US market.

Ather Energy: The company plans an aggressive push into overseas markets as exports are likely to make a "meaningful" contribution to its revenues over the next 5-7 years.

NMDC: The state-run firm has commissioned its 2 MTPA pellet plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh as part of a ₹5,427 crore integrated project comprising an iron ore processing plant, slurry pipeline and pellet plant connecting its iron ore operations at Bacheli with its steel plant at Nagarnar. The state-run firm has commissioned its 2 MTPA pellet plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh as part of a ₹5,427 crore integrated project comprising an iron ore processing plant, slurry pipeline and pellet plant connecting its iron ore operations at Bacheli with its steel plant at Nagarnar. READ MORE

Cupid Ltd: The board has approved th conversion of up to 30,00,000 Warrants, in one or more tranches, into an equivalent number of Equity Shares of Baazar Style Retail Limited.

Ceigall India Ltd: The company has announced the creation of security in connection with the Rupee Term Loan facility sanctioned to Ceigall Sahebganj Bettiah Highway Limited, a subsidiary of the company and the project special purpose vehicle, for financing the project.

Signatureglobal (India) Ltd: The realty firm has announced its entry into Gurugram West, i.e. Farrukhnagar, with plans to develop an exclusive 194.22 acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination.