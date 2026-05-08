Stocks to Watch today: SBI, BSE, MRF, MCX, Hyundai Motor India, Emami

Stocks to Watch today, Friday, May 8, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a negative start for the benchmark indices. At 06:51 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,299, down 83 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower on Friday as investor sentiment weakened amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran, despite a fragile ceasefire remaining in place. The two countries exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz , with both sides accusing the other of initiating the attack.

Against this backdrop, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.88 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.88 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.62 per cent as investors booked profits after the index touched a record high on Thursday.

Overnight, Wall Street’s major indices ended lower on Thursday after Intel and other semiconductor stocks retreated following a recent rally, while uncertainty surrounding US-Iran peace negotiations weighed on broader market sentiment. The benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.38 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.13 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.63 per cent.

Here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

MRF: Tyre maker MRF reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹702.25 crore for the Tyre maker MRF reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹702.25 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26), driven by strong sales growth. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹510.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹8,044.22 crore from ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses increased to ₹7,267.51 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹6,531.04 crore in Q4FY25.

BSE: Stock exchange BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in Stock exchange BSE reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹797.33 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹494.4 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,563 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹846 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit and revenue rose 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Karur Vysya Bank: The private sector lender The private sector lender reported a 41 per cent YoY rise in net profit to ₹725 crore for Q4FY26 from ₹513.36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Total income rose to ₹3,519.45 crore during the quarter under review from ₹3,025.26 crore in Q4FY25. Interest earned stood at ₹2,903.65 crore compared to ₹2,516 crore in the year-ago period.

Britannia Industries: The company reported a 21.56 per cent increase in The company reported a 21.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹679.68 crore for Q4FY26 from ₹559.13 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.46 per cent to ₹4,718.92 crore from ₹4,432.19 crore a year ago.

Bharat Forge: The company posted a The company posted a 17.5 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at ₹232.5 crore. Revenue from operations, however, rose 17.5 per cent to ₹4,528 crore. The decline in profit was attributed to an exceptional charge arising from the implementation of the four labour codes notified by the Centre, leading to higher gratuity and leave liabilities for the group during FY26.

Hexaware Technologies: The company recorded a 7.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit for the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q1CY26) to ₹351.6 crore, while revenue increased 12.6 per cent to ₹3,613 crore. On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 3.2 per cent from the year-ago period.

State Bank of India (SBI): The board of State Bank of India (SBI) will consider raising up to $2 billion through dollar or foreign currency bonds next week, the country’s largest lender informed the exchanges. SBI said its board will meet on May 12 to consider the fund raise for the current financial year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has received RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake each in AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank.

Emami: Kolkata-headquartered fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60 per cent stake in IncNut Digital, owner of direct-to-consumer brands Vedix and SkinKraft, for ₹321 crore.

Arisinfra Solutions: Mumbai-based Wadhwa Group has partnered with ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern), a subsidiary of Arisinfra Solutions, for its township project Wadhwa Wise City (WWC) in Panvel near Mumbai, which has a gross development value (GDV) of ₹650 crore.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The company has completed the acquisition of 2,38,732 equity shares of Clean Max Taurus Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, on a private placement basis on May 7, 2026.

Q4 results today

Hyundai Motor India, State Bank of India, Titan Company, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Swiggy, Bank of India, Oberoi Realty, JSW Infrastructure, Balkrishna Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Urban Company, Grindwell Norton, Shipping Corporation of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Vedant Fashions, Lloyds Enterprises, Aditya Vision, Cera Sanitaryware, Shree Renuka Sugars, Northern Arc Capital, Rain Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Orient Electric