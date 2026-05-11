Stocks to Watch today: Swiggy, NTPC, BoB, PVR Inox, SCI, IHCL, and more

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity indices are likely to start on a negative note today, tracking the Indian equity indices are likely to start on a negative note today, tracking the GIFT Nifty losses in morning deals. As of 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was down 191 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 24,049.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed amid a surge in oil prices, raising fears that tensions in the West Asia could escalate again. South Korea’s Kospi index gained more than 4.5 per cent to surpass the 7,800 mark, boosted by a rally in semiconductor stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.81 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped above $100 after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the West Asia conflict was "not over". At the last check, the international benchmark Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 3.1 per cent to $104.49 per barrel. The WTI futures for June delivery advanced 3.08 per cent to $95.42 per barrel.

Earlier on Friday, US stock indices finished on a positive note, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 1.71 per cent, followed by the S&P 500, which gained 0.84 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat with a positive bias.

Here are the key stocks to watch on Monday, May 11:

Q4 results: Abbott India, Anant Raj, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Energy, Nuvama Wealth Management, PVR Inox, UPL Ltd, and more.

NTPC: Power giant NTPC will soon submit its Power giant NTPC will soon submit its first feasibility study for a nuclear project with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and seek its nod to go ahead with the plan. The approval will pave the way for NTPC to begin work on its first standalone nuclear project in India as the PSU is keen to achieve at least 2 GW of nuclear capacity by 2032. Additionally, NTPC is looking to list its arms THDC and NEEPCO by the end of FY27.

Bata India: Bata India has said it will channel its maximum expansion and renovation investments into eastern India, including West Bengal, citing the region's higher growth potential. The region currently contributes around 12-15 per cent of the company's national revenue.

Texmaco Rail: Texmaco Rail and Engineering has secured orders worth ₹187.37 crore from Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited. The company received a Letter of Award worth ₹130.22 crore from Kochi Metro Rail. The company has also secured a capex purchase order worth ₹57.15 crore from Vedanta Aluminium.

SCI Q4 results: Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has posted a 118.53 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹404.60 crore in Q4FY26. SCI's total income stood at ₹1,659.75 crore in A4. The board of SCI declared a final dividend of ₹1.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers said the toll revenue of its group entities rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹793.5 crore in April 2026. The toll revenue stood at ₹641.8 crore in April 2025.

Birla Corp: Birla Corporation has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294.77 crore in Q4FY26 and revenue from operations stood at ₹2,836.12 crore. Total expenses of Birla Corporation stood at ₹2,522.18 crore in the March quarter.

Balrampur Chini Mills: Balrampur Chini Mills has raised ₹450 crore equity fund mainly to set up a lactogypsum processing plant and also meet enhanced capex for poly lactic acid (PLA) facility in Uttar Pradesh.

CMS Info Systems: CMS Info Systems has bagged a ₹400 crore order from HDFC Bank to manage 6,000 ATMs of the largest private-sector lender for five years.

FMCG stocks: Shares of FMCG companies will remain in focus after reports said that leading FMCG companies are preparing for calibrated price hikes on account of rising crude-linked inflation, higher packaging costs, and fuel expenses from geopolitical disruptions that are squeezing margins. Pidilite: Pidilite Industries is considering another round of price hike due to inflation in raw materials from the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The company had earlier announced a price hike in April.

Nalco: National Aluminium Company has said that its exports to West Asia have been affected by geopolitical tensions in the region. West Asia accounts for 40-50 per cent of the company's alumina shipments.

Niva Bupa: Niva Bupa has reported a 67 per cent Y-o-Y surge in net profit to ₹345 crore in Q4FY26. The company's total income during the quarter stood at ₹2,078 crore. Gross written premium increased to ₹2,880 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,079 crore in Q4FY25. Hyundai Motor India: Hyundai Motor India has said it has lined up ₹7,500 crore capex for FY27 and slated two new models, including a mass segment electric SUV, for launch this year, as it seeks to regain the number two position in the domestic passenger vehicle market. The company expects domestic sales to grow by 8-10 per cent in FY27.

Bank of India Q4 results: Bank of India (BoI) has reported a 15 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at ₹3,016 crore for Q4FY26. Its total income increased to ₹22,685 crore and interest income grew to ₹19,476 crore. Its GNPA moderated to 1.98 per cent of gross advances, and NNPAs came down to 0.56 per cent.