Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Varun Bev, Shree Cement

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, March 18: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday amid positive cues from global markets despite the cautious sentiment over the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday amid positive cues from global markets despite the cautious sentiment over the US-Iran conflict

At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 23,639.5 points, up 57.5 points or 0.24 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 2.08 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 3.63 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading flat.

On Tuesday, the US stock market ended higher as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, even as investors remained cautious over elevated oil prices. The S&P 500 index rose 0.25 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.47 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, March 18:

Tech Mahindra: The IT major said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tech Mahindra London Limited (TMLL), has signed an agreement to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia from Midad for ₹2.06 billion.

Varun Beverages: The company’s subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary, South Africa, for ₹131.4 crore. The deal is aimed at expanding its portfolio into new segments such as value-added dairy and juice-based beverages.

Tata Steel: The steel giant's board has The steel giant's board has approved the merger of Neelachal Ispat Nigam with Tata Steel . Additionally, the company will invest up to ₹2 billion through subscription to equity shares of its foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings, in one or more tranches from FY26-27 onwards.

Shree Cement: The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dommarnandyala-1 limestone block in Andhra Pradesh following its participation in an e-auction conducted by the state government.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified its subsidiary Eugia Pharma's Unit-II in Bhiwadi as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI) after inspection. At the end of the inspection, the regulator had issued a Form 483 with nine observations.

Ceigall India: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects, has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two tenders floated by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board. The bids, worth ₹108 crore and ₹99 crore, are for urban street development projects in Ludhiana under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts: The industrial chemicals maker said it has temporarily shut its HCD plant to comply with a government directive prioritising crude-based products for LPG production due to LPG shortage amid the West Asia conflict and disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mafatlal Industries: The company has received a contract worth ₹114 crore from the Odisha Computer Application Centre to set up 500 robotic laboratories across 16 districts in the state. This five-year project under the School and Mass Education Department aims to promote STEM education and experiential learning among students.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: The company's promoter entity, Hazel Infra, plans to sell up to 2.63 million shares or a 5.01 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS). The company has granted pre-dealing approval to Hazel Infra to proceed with the share sale.

Strides Pharma Science: The company's step-down subsidiary, Strides Pharma International, has entered into definitive agreements with Sandoz AG, Switzerland and its group entities for the acquisition and in-licensing of a portfolio of branded generic products across sub-Saharan Africa. As part of the deal, the portfolio includes several brands spanning the anti-infective, cardiovascular, and dermatology segments.