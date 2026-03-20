Stocks to Watch today: TCS, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, NTPC, JSW Cement

Stocks to watch today, March 20: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a flat start on Friday as weak global cues continue to weigh on overall market sentiment.

Around 07:20 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 23,202 points, up 84 points or 0.37 per cent.

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday after a volatile session on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious amid the escalating Middle East conflict and energy supply disruptions. Iran’s strike on a major gas facility in Qatar, in response to Israel’s earlier attacks, is expected to disrupt LNG supply for years, pushing global energy prices higher.

Last checked, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 per cent.

US stock market ended lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious about the outlook for rate cuts, amid concerns that rising oil prices could keep inflation elevated. The S&P 500 index fell 0.27 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.44 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, March 20:

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zurich-based ABB to expand collaboration across IT infrastructure, applications, industrial artificial intelligence (AI), and data centre development.

HDFC Bank: Sashidhar Jagdishan, chief executive officer at HDFC Bank, said the board was taken by surprise by part-time chairman Sashidhar Jagdishan, chief executive officer at HDFC Bank, said the board was taken by surprise by part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty ’s sudden resignation, noting that no specific issues were raised and that there was no discord between them. He added that the bank’s fundamentals remain strong. Shares of HDFC Bank fell over 5% on Thursday.

Nestle India: The FMCG major on Thursday said it will The FMCG major on Thursday said it will add a new production line at its Sanand plant in Gujarat for its Munch chocolate brand. The expansion will increase capacity by 8,300 tonnes annually and is expected to be completed in FY26, with an investment of ₹225 crore funded through internal accruals.

Amber Enterprises: The company's subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India), has approved raising ₹328 crore through a rights issue of equity shares to support its strategic initiatives. In a separate filing, the company said it will invest about ₹296.02 crore in IL JIN by subscribing to the rights issue, following the board’s approval.

Tata Elxsi: The company has announced the launch of a global offshore development centre (ODC) for Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation to support advanced cardiac and vascular solutions. The centre will focus on engineering, innovation and end-to-end lifecycle management of medical technologies across global markets, helping accelerate product development while ensuring regulatory compliance.

JSW Cement: The company has commissioned its greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, marking its entry into North India. The facility has a cement grinding capacity of 2.5 MTPA and clinkerisation capacity of 3.3 MTPA. It is expected to serve high-growth markets across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Indiqube Spaces: The company has secured a major workspace leasing agreement worth ₹54 crore with a leading GCC client in Pune. The deal covers 1,140 seats at the IndiQube Orchid facility over a five-year period.

NTPC: The power generation company has : The power generation company has signed an MoU with Octopus Energy Group to explore strategic collaboration across the power and energy sector. NTPC said that the MoU establishes a non-binding framework for pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution and retail, renewable energy, EV charging, digital platforms, and R&D.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has approved a joint venture with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (MESA) Holding to strengthen its global automotive logistics capabilities. The partnership will set up a new joint venture company in Dubai, where SAMIL will hold a 51 per cent stake and Hellmann 49 per cent, to offer integrated third- and fourth-party logistics services aimed at improving supply chain efficiency and resilience.