Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Maruti, JSW Steel, JK Tyre, Federal Bank & more

Stocks to watch today: Domestic equity indices are likely to open on a strong note today, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 118 points, or 0.49 per cent, higher at 24,113. Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index rose 80.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 23,962.80.

The Street will also react to TCS' Q1 results, which were announced yesterday after market hours.

Meanwhile, Asian markets surged, with South Korea's Kospi gaining 3.8 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 2.17 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.21 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices remained largely unchanged. At last check, Brent crude was trading at $76.28 per barrel, down 0.03 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude inched up 0.01 per cent to $72.09.

Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.30 per cent as chip stocks rebounded. The S&P 500 gained 0.81 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.27 per cent higher.

Stocks to watch today, July 10 (Friday)

TCS: The IT services company has reported a 4.61 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit to ₹13,349 crore for Q1FY27. The company said its net income rose 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,849 crore. From a topline perspective, its Q1 revenues jumped by nearly 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹72,275 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: Its MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that the company has plans to add around 500 service points across the country in FY27. The company opened its 6,000th service touchpoint in India on Thursday.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management firm has reported a 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated PAT to ₹116 crore for Q1FY27. Total revenue increased 18 per cent to ₹336.4 crore in the reporting quarter. Its AUM grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to surpass the ₹1 lakh crore mark, reaching ₹1,06,300 crore as of June-end.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company said it is implementing a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure only for select batches of Semalix injection disposable pens used for treatment of diabetes.

JSW Steel: Its consolidated output increased by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.59 million tonnes in the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Oberoi Realty: The firm said there will be no adverse impact on its business operations from a court order that has restrained the company from making any further allotment of flats in its newly launched ₹16,000 crore worth luxury housing project in Gurugram. It will pursue necessary legal course of action.

Rajesh Power Services: The company has secured new orders worth ₹653.12 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), a government of Gujarat undertaking.

Premier Energies: The company has commissioned a 5.6 GW solar module facility in Telangana, set up as part of the company's ₹12,500 crore capex plan to build capabilities and foray into new business segments.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: IKS Health has announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of TruBridge™, Inc. TruBridge is a prominent provider of healthcare technology including an electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management solutions for rural and community hospitals. Following the closing, TruBridge operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS Health.

NALCO, NLC India: National Aluminium Company Ltd has partnered with NLC India Ltd to set up a 1,080 megawatt (Mw) captive thermal power plant at Odisha’s Anugola. The project will be to be developed at an investment of around ₹12,000 crore.

Cummins India: The company said that the Income Tax Department has filed appeals before the Bombay High Court against the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), which had earlier granted relief to the Company in respect of adjustments amounting to ₹210.77 crore.

Federal Bank: The bank announced that S&P Global Ratings has assigned the bank its inaugural international issuer credit ratings of BBB-/Stable for the long-term and A-3 for the short-term.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank, together with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), has announced the launch of the AU Zaggle Co-Branded Retail Credit Card – a differentiated offering that combines enhanced rewards, customizable benefits and a seamless digital experience for today's evolving consumers.

SAIL: SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant on Thursday said it is set to receive 8.3 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore annually directly from SAIL mines through a modern slurry pipeline system. To achieve this, SAIL is developing the longest slurry pipeline in India's steel sector. This will eliminate dependence on railway rakes for transporting iron ore.

JK Tyre: The tyre maker expects to hike prices by 11 per cent to 13 per cent by the end of September to offset rising input costs, CFO Sanjeev Aggarwal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is set to miss its annual semaglutide production target of 12 million pens for FY27. The pharma major is facing supply disruptions caused by quality issues in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the drug, CEO Erez Israeli said in an investor call.