Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Tata Steel, GMR Airports, M&M, SBI, HFCL & more

Stocks to watch today: Equity benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note today, with Equity benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note today, with GIFT Nifty trading 97 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 23,975 around 7:40 AM. Earlier on Wednesday, both Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled over 2.1 per cent each after US President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement with Iran was "over".

Meanwhile, equities in the Asia-Pacific region gained on Thursday morning as semiconductor stocks got relief from heavy selling. South Korea’s Kospi index jumped 3.8 per cent, ​driven by a 3.6 per cent rise in Samsung, and a 7.5 per cent surge in SK Hynix as investors bought into the recent sell-off in chipmakers. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, declined 0.8 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices continued to gain after Donald Trump's remarks raised concerns over potential supply disruptions. Brent crude rose 0.96 per cent to $78.77 a barrel, while US WTI advanced 0.99 per cent to quote a $74.25.

US Markets ended on a mixed note overnight as US President Donald Trump said that the interim deal with Iran was "over". On The S&P 500 declined 0.28 per cent to end the session ​at 7,482.71 points, while the Nasdaq gained 0.20 per cent to 25,870.65 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.09 per cent to 52,348.39 points.

Key stocks to watch today, July 9 (Thursday)

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services will be in focus today as the company will announce Q1 results and dividend. TCS will declare its results post market hours. Tata Consultancy Services will be in focus today as the company will announce Q1 results and dividend. TCS will declare its results post market hours. READ MORE

GMR Airports: The company has unveiled an ambitious multi-phase modernisation and expansion roadmap for the Nagpur international airport, backed by an initial investment of ₹300 crore to upgrade current infrastructure and eventually expand annual passenger capacity to 30 million.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company said it will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicle range by 2.7 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, on an average from July 10, to offset the increase in commodity costs.

State Bank of India: SBI said that its subsidiary SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFM) has filed a red herring prospectus dated July 8 for an IPO. The IPO will be an offer for sale of up to 203,709,239 equity shares of face value of ₹1, representing up to 10.0013% of its paid-up equity share capital for cash.

Fortis Healthcare: The company has approved reappointment of The company has approved reappointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Managing Director for a further period of two years effective from March 19, 2027.

JSW Energy: The company has successfully commissioned 1,081 MW of renewable energy capacity since April, 2026, taking its total installed capacity to 14,535 MW. The capacity addition comprises 442 MW of solar, 108 MW of wind, 381 MW of hybrid, and 150 MW of hydro power projects.

JSW Infrastructure: The port operator has formally taken over the development of the proposed 52 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) captive jetty in Odisha, a month after The port operator has formally taken over the development of the proposed 52 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) captive jetty in Odisha, a month after JSW Steel began construction of its mega steel plant in the state.

Pidilite Industries: The company expects the domestic demand environment in FY27 to remain stable, backed by the government's fiscal and monetary policies, and continued investment in infrastructure. However, it raised concerns over increasing input costs and supply chain disruptions triggered by the West Asia war.

Crude-linked stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies, paint manufacturers and aviation firms will remain in focus following a surge in crude oil prices amid fresh West Asia tensions.

Shree Cement: The cement major has said the sharp rise in prices of key inputs due to disruptions in global supply chains will have a bigger impact on the production costs in 2026-27.

HFCL: The company plans to invest ₹950 crore to enhance optical fibre cable production capacity in the next two years.

Swiggy: The company has expanded its Food on Train network to 180 cities across the country. In addition, it said the offering witnessed a threefold increase in orders during April-June 2026 compared with the same period a year ago.

Tata Motors PV: The company has outlined an ambitious road map to scale its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) business tenfold by financial year 2030-31 (FY31), targeting annual sales of more than 1.2 million vehicles with a 20 per cent market share.

Tata Steel: In 1QFY27, Tata Steel India crude steel production was 5.82 million tons and deliveries stood at 5.17 million tons. Crude steel production rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y primarily driven by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities. Domestic deliveries grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y, broadly in line with production, supported by enriched product mix and strong marketing franchise.

Natco Pharma: The firm has announced investments of nearly ₹2,500 crore in South Africa, including infusing ₹1,400 crore in its arm in the country with an aim to enter new geographies. The company will also increase its stake in South Africa-based Adcock Ingram Holdings Proprietary Ltd (Adcock Ingram) to 49 per cent from 35.75 per cent, with the "acquisition valued at ₹1,069 crore.

Swan Defence: The company said that Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd has withdrawn the rating assigned to the fund-based and non fund-based facilities availed by Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, a company acquired under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The said entity is now known as Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd.

RIL: Reliance Industries Limited said that REC US Holdings, Inc., a step-down wholly owned subsidiary, had voluntarily filed a certificate of dissolution with the Secretary of State of Delaware on July 6, 2026 and has been dissolved effective the said date. Accordingly, REC US Holdings, Inc. has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. REC US Holdings, Inc. was a non-operating company and had Nil turnover in the calendar year 2025.

SAIL: State-owned SAIL and Indonesia-based PT Krakatau Steel will explore setting up a JV for manufacturing of stainless steel slabs, to support the commodity's increasing demand in India.