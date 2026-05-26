Stock to Watch today, May 26: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a lacklustre start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday, May 26. At 06:58 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,083.00, up 20 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note. South Korea’s Kospi hit a fresh record on Tuesday as trading resumed after a public holiday, with investor sentiment supported by hopes of a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran peace talks

At last check, the Kospi was up 3.22 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.66 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.14 per cent. US stock markets will resume trading after observing a holiday on Monday, May 25, on account of Memorial Day.

Amid this, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Vodafone Idea: Crisil Ratings on Monday upgraded Aditya Birla Group-backed telecom service provider Crisil Ratings on Monday upgraded Aditya Birla Group-backed telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (Vi’s) rating to A- with a stable outlook , citing the company’s proposed ₹35,000 crore fundraise through banks. India’s third-largest telecom operator has sought to raise funds through an SBI-led consortium of banks for a long-term bank loan facility of ₹25,000 crore. It is also seeking a non-fund-based limit of ₹10,000 crore as a rolling line of credit facility.

Suzlon Energy: The company reported a The company reported a 5.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,114 crore in Q4FY26, mainly due to a lower deferred tax credit benefit. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,181 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. However, revenue from operations rose to ₹5,468 crore in the latest fourth quarter from ₹3,774 crore in the same period a year ago.

Procter & Gamble Health: P&G Health said its net profit jumped 31 per cent to ₹61 crore in Q4FY26. Net sales for the quarter rose 23 per cent to ₹304 crore over the same period last year.

Hitachi Energy: The company’s net profit rose 79.7 per cent to ₹330 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹184 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue increased 46.2 per cent to ₹2,754 crore from ₹1,884 crore, while Ebitda rose 74.9 per cent to ₹416 crore from ₹238 crore.

Container Corporation: The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 dropped 12.4 per cent to ₹263 crore from ₹300 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue declined 1.1 per cent to ₹2,263 crore from ₹2,288 crore, while Ebitda fell 3 per cent to ₹428 crore from ₹441 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company’s net profit declined 58.9 per cent to ₹187 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹455 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,696 crore from ₹6,427 crore, while Ebitda fell 38.4 per cent to ₹269 crore from ₹436 crore.

Premier Energies: Promoters of renewable energy firm Premier Energies Promoters of renewable energy firm Premier Energies offloaded a 5.3 per cent stake in the company for ₹2,413 crore. According to exchange data, promoter group entities and family members — including Surenderpal Singh Saluja, Manjeet Kaur Saluja, Jasveen Kaur Saluja, and Charandeep Singh Saluja — sold shares at ₹955 apiece.

Pine Labs: The company reported a The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹59.36 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26), compared with a loss of ₹28.91 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, the company’s profit grew 40 per cent from ₹42.39 crore in Q3FY26.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: The company entered into a power purchase agreement on May 25, 2026, with EG Urja Strot Private Limited for 29 years to supply hybrid renewable power of 65 MW contracted demand, comprising solar capacity of 81.4 MW, wind capacity of 102.6 MW, and BESS of 25 MWh, under the captive consumer structure as defined in the Electricity Act, 2003, and Electricity Rules, 2005.

JSW Steel: Nearly two decades after South Korean steel giant Posco failed to operationalise what was once billed as India’s biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) project amid fierce resistance over land acquisition and environmental concerns, the same stretch of land near Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district is now set to witness Nearly two decades after South Korean steel giant Posco failed to operationalise what was once billed as India’s biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) project amid fierce resistance over land acquisition and environmental concerns, the same stretch of land near Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district is now set to witness another mega steel venture, this time by JSW Steel

Q4 results today

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Siemens, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, AIA Engineering, Gujarat Gas, Sumitomo Chemical India, AstraZeneca Pharma India, EIH, Bayer CropScience, Black Box, Aequs, EID Parry (India), Brainbees Solutions, Astra Microwave Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, JK Tyre & Industries, Finolex Industries, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Marksans Pharma, Procter & Gamble Health, Redtape, Transport Corporation of India, Transrail Lighting, Ion Exchange (India), Senco Gold, Kaveri Seed Company, and Goodluck India.