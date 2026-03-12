Stocks to Watch today: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Mahanagar Gas, Borosil

Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, March 12, 2026: The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a lower note on Thursday, weighed down by weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a lower start for the benchmark indices. The futures were quoted at 23,804, trading 135 points lower than the previous close at 07:07 AM.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific declined on Thursday as investors navigated volatile oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East, despite the US and its allies announcing an emergency release of crude reserves to stabilise energy markets. Reports indicate that the International Energy Agency is preparing to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest such release in the agency’s history, due to disruptions caused by the Iran war.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.56 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.75 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices mostly finished lower on Wednesday, as markets focused more on the growing hostilities and the potential impact of the US–Israeli conflict with Iran, rather than a tame inflation report. The broader S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.61 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a slight uptick of 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Wipro: The company has secured a multi-year contract from a US-based insurance and financial services provider to modernise its retirement services business. The mandate involves a technology and operations transformation programme aimed at improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Adani Enterprises: The company said its subsidiary has increased its stake in an aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm to 99.98 per cent after acquiring an additional 14.2 per cent shareholding. The move further consolidates the group’s ownership in the business.

Ashok Leyland: The auto maker has broken ground for a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility near Chennai with an investment of ₹400–500 crore. The project is part of the Hinduja Group’s earlier MoU signed in September 2025 and aims to strengthen India’s electric mobility ecosystem.

Mahanagar Gas: The company said some of its suppliers have curtailed gas supplies due to geopolitical developments affecting global energy markets. This has impacted deliveries to its industrial and commercial customers.

Borosil: The company said LPG supply restrictions imposed by oil marketing companies due to a force majeure situation linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict have affected production at its Jaipur-based furnaces. Production at the borosilicate glass furnace has been temporarily suspended, while opal glass furnaces are operating at reduced capacity.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company has announced the final results of its previously declared tender offers to purchase for cash up to (i) $345,137,000 in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 4.0 per cent Senior Notes due 2027, and (ii) $150,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.10 per cent Senior Notes due 2031.

Akzo Nobel India: The company has received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approving its name change to JSW Dulux Limited, effective March 11, 2026.

Jindal Steel: The steel maker company has been declared the preferred bidder by the Odisha government for the Rengalaberha North-East Extension and Nuagaon West iron ore block in Keonjhar district.

Bharat Forge: The company’s board has approved an investment of up to €15 million in its wholly owned German subsidiary through an equity infusion. The move aims to support overseas investments and strengthen global operations, while the company will continue to hold a 100 per cent stake in the subsidiary.

ACME Solar Holdings: The company said its wholly owned subsidiary has commissioned the third phase of 19 MW / 40.50 MWh of its 285 MW / 601.904 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rajasthan.

Omnitech Engineering: The company has secured an order worth ₹920 crore from a Germany-based firm under a Master Purchase Agreement.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders worth ₹1,476 crore across transmission and distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.