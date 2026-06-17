Stocks to Watch today: Wipro, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, DOMS Industries

At 6:55 AM, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,023, up 22 points from the previous close.

On the global front, investors remained watchful ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day. Among Asian peers, markets traded lower on Wednesday, with South Korea's Kospi leading the losses. At last check, the Kospi was down 1.02 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.20 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.17 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the tehc heavy Nasdaq Composite and the braoder S&P 500 ended lower as technology stocks came under pressure. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its second consecutive record closing high, while SpaceX rallied to become the fifth-most valuable US company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.64 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.57 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender said its GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit has completed the issuance of a $750 million senior unsecured bond.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a subsidiary of the company, along with Paramount, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a subsidiary of the company, along with Paramount, unveiled the Simha 4x4 light armoured multi-purpose vehicle at Eurosatory 2026.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has emerged as the successful bidder under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding process for establishing the Inter-State Transmission System project, "WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme Part-A", on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

Samhi Hotels: The company has received an order from the Collector of Stamp, GNCTD, regarding adjudication of stamp duty linked to the issuance of certain shares in dematerialised form. The order determined a stamp duty liability of ₹16.28 lakh and a penalty of ₹30 lakh, taking the total liability to ₹46.28 lakh. DOMS Industries: Italian stationery maker FILA (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.) is likely to sell up to a 7 per cent stake in the company through block deals, according to media report. The floor price has been fixed at ₹2,100 per share, with the transaction size estimated at ₹892 crore. FILA held a 26.01 per cent stake in DOMS Industries as of March 2026.

NHPC: The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for implementation of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company has launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue of equity shares. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at ₹771.73 per share.

Bank of Maharashtra: The lender has revised its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from June 17, 2026. The six-month MCLR has been increased to 8.80 per cent from 8.70 per cent, while the one-year MCLR has been raised to 8.95 per cent from 8.85 per cent. The overnight, one-month and three-month MCLR rates remain unchanged.

Sula Vineyards: The company has received an Order-in-Appeal dated May 29, 2026, from the Commissioner (Appeals), CGST & Central Excise, Nashik. The appellate authority rejected the company's appeal against the Order-in-Original and upheld the original order.

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a subdued note on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Gift Nifty futures also indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices.