Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid start for domestic indices on Friday, trading 74 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 25,958 as of 07:52 AM.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sensex rose 390.31 points or 0.46 per cent to 84,328.59, and the Nifty50 settled 65.25 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 25,884.50.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were tracking a tentative recovery in artificial intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.69 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

US financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Oil prices climbed above the psychological $95 per barrel mark. Brent crude’s December futures quoted $96.57. WTI crude gained 2.38 per cent to $85.67 per barrel. Stocks to watch

Schaeffler India: Promoter entity sold 1.02 crore shares, representing a 6.5 per cent stake worth around ₹3,549 crore, through an open-market transaction on November 26. Promoter group holding fell from 74.13 per cent to 67.63 per cent.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Received a letter of award for a 120 MWp turnkey solar project, covering module supply and EPC execution. The project is scheduled for completion in FY28.

Urban Company: Entered the air-conditioner market with Native Ultra and Ultra Air, priced from ₹55,499. The ACs come with a five-year unconditional warranty, including gas refills, and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Leela Palaces: Entered the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with two luxury resorts offering a combined 160 rooms. The Sri Vijaya Puram property is scheduled to open in 2029 and the Shaheed Dweep resort in 2030.

Ashiana Housing: Its JV, Kairav Developers, acquired 9.57 acres off Chennai’s ECR for a premium senior-living project. The development will have around 9 lakh sq ft of saleable area and estimated sales potential of ₹1,100 crore.

HEG Ltd: The company, formerly known as HEG Graphite Ltd., is set to list on the bourses on November 27 following its demerger from HEG Advanced Materials. APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Steel: Sebi may examine the structure of the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal amid concerns over minority shareholder interests and corporate governance. The regulator is also likely to assess the applicability of related-party transaction rules, according to people familiar with the matter

KPI Green Energy: Commissioned an additional 65.1 MWp of hybrid capacity, comprising 52.5 MWp of solar and 12.6 MW of wind. Its total operational independent power producer capacity has increased to 1.41 GWp.

ACME Solar: Commissioned an additional 50.01 MW of the solar component of its hybrid project in Rajasthan, taking commissioned capacity to 250.05 MW out of 300 MW. The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations on November 28, with a power purchase agreement in place with NTPC.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Secured a project to develop a 120-room-plus five-star hotel in Meghalaya under a 60-year public-private partnership concession. The project marks its entry into the state.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Bagged a ₹55.63 crore order from Utkal Alumina for manufacturing and supplying 108 wagons. Execution is scheduled by September 2027.

EMS Ltd: Secured an NHAI contract worth around ₹25.96 crore for fee collection operations at Hatnoor Fee Plaza in Maharashtra, along with maintenance of adjoining toilet blocks. The assignment is for one year.

Omnitech Engineering: Secured a development order from BrahMos Aerospace for airframe components.

SKF India: The first production line at its Haridwar plant began operations on November 26, completing the first phase of its capacity expansion.

Brainbees Solutions: Its subsidiary, Swara Baby, has filed its red herring prospectus for an ₹800 crore IPO, with the offer-for-sale component reduced to ₹300 crore.

Exide Industries: Infused ₹250 crore into subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions through a rights issue, taking its total investment to ₹5,602 crore. The funds will go towards the subsidiary’s greenfield lithium-ion cell plant in Bengaluru.

Supriya Lifescience: The board will consider an equity buyback proposal on December 2. Details such as the size and price of the proposed buyback are yet to be disclosed.

APAR Industries: The Maharashtra GST department has initiated a search at the company’s office and manufacturing unit.

Zydus Lifesciences: Received a USFDA Complete Response Letter for its saroglitazar new drug application, linked to observations from the inspection of its Moraiya facility. Investors will track the company’s response and next steps.