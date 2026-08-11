Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is set to open lower on Tuesday, August 11, as uncertainty continues over the potential opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The global setup remained mixed as oil prices edged higher. As of 7.45 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 15 points or 0.06 per cent at 24,616.5.

Asian markets were trading higher as investors assessed the situation in West Asia and overnight developments on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.42 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.32 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.11 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower.

Oil prices were trading higher amid concerns about the future supply outlook. The August futures were trading 0.09 per cent higher at $87.80 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Stocks to watch today

Earnings today: Siemens, Zydus Lifesciences, Bata India, Caliber Mining And Logistics, Delta Corp, Enviro Infra Engineers, EPL, Kalpataru Projects International, Manappuram Finance, MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Senco Gold, Unichem Laboratories, Vikran Engineering, and Ashoka Buildcon

Adani Stocks

Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements and ACC will be in focus. This comes after a US court ended all criminal charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain.

Lumax Auto Q1 revenue rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,363 crore, while Ebitda jumped 54 per cent to ₹189 crore. Profit doubled to ₹86 crore, with Ebitda margin improving to 13.9 per cent.

Yatharth Hospital Q1 revenue rose 51 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹392 crore, ahead of estimates, while Ebitda grew 39 per cent to ₹91.7 crore. Profit increased 12 per cent to ₹47 crore, also beating estimates.

KEC International Q1 profit fell 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73 crore, below estimates, while Ebitda declined 17 per cent to ₹292 crore. Ebitda margin fell to 5.8 per cent from 7 per cent a year ago.

Triveni Turbines Q1 revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹442 crore but missed estimates. Ebitda fell 31 per cent to ₹51 crore, while profit declined 20 per cent to ₹51 crore.

IRB Infrastructure IRB’s gross toll collection rose 26 per cent YoY to ₹797 crore in July. The company had reported gross toll collection of ₹632 crore in the year-ago period.

BSE, Wipro BSE will replace Wipro in the NSE Nifty 50 index, effective September 30, 2026.

Zen Technologies The company received a ₹295-crore order from the Ministry of Defence. The order is for the supply of simulators.

Jupiter Wagons The company won orders worth over ₹211 crore from JSW Port Logistics and Orissa Alloy Steel.

Bharat Electronics BEL received orders worth ₹541 crore since July 31, adding to its order book.

RailTel RailTel received a ₹119-crore order from the Department of Posts.

Kolte-Patil Developers Q1 revenue surged over 1,016 per cent YoY to ₹919.5 crore, while Ebitda stood at ₹189.5 crore against a loss last year. The company reported a profit of ₹146.7 crore versus a loss of ₹16.9 crore.

Fusion Finance Q1 profit stood at ₹62.4 crore against a loss of ₹92.3 crore a year ago. Gross NPA improved to 2.51 per cent from 5.43 per cent YoY.

Vodafone Idea Q1 revenue rose 3.2 per cent QoQ to ₹11,689 crore, while EBITDA increased 3 per cent to ₹5,034 crore. ARPU improved to ₹177 from ₹174, though the company reported a ₹3,754-crore loss.

Zee Entertainment Q1 revenue rose 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,907 crore, but Ebitda fell 58 per cent to ₹100 crore. Profit declined 47 per cent to ₹76 crore amid higher advertising and publicity expenses.

Wockhardt Q1 revenue rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹929 crore, while Ebitda more than doubled to ₹192 crore. The company reported a profit of ₹106 crore against a loss of ₹90 crore last year.

APAR Industries APAR Industries opened its QIP on August 10, with the floor price set at ₹14,801.25 per share. The floor price is around 11 per cent below the current market price, with a discount of up to 5 per cent possible.

ICICI Prudential AMC ICICI Prudential AMC will acquire the PMS business of ICICI Securities through a slump sale. The deal is expected to broaden its portfolio management services, particularly for HNI clients.

JSW Energy The company has added 1,166 MW of renewable energy capacity since April 2026. This is already more than 94% of its total organic capacity addition in FY26.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.