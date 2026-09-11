Stocks to watch: Vi, OMCs, SBI, Texmaco Rail, PNB, HDFC Bank, YES Bank

Stocks to watch: GIFT Nifty trends are indicating at yet another weak start for benchmark indices today as oil prices remained a concern for investors. Also, a rise in yields following key US inflation data added to anxiety. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty trends are indicating at yet another weak start for benchmark indices today as oil prices remained a concern for investors. Also, a rise in yields following key US inflation data added to anxiety. As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty fell 114 points or 0.49 per cent to trade at 23,346.

Earlier on Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 138.36 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 74,902.59. The Nifty 50 edged higher by 46.30 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 23,477.80.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell sharply, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading the losses. The index dropped over 3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 2.3 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices rose as increasing attacks along key shipping routes in West Asia fueled fears of a prolonged disruption to supplies. Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to $108.68 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 1 per cent to $103.45.

On a weekly basis, the benchmarks were trading nearly 13 per cent higher - the steepest gain since the week ended July 17.

Overnight in the US, key Wall Street indices closed lower as yields rose after inflation data. The ECB moved to lift its interest rates for a second time this year, and West Asia tensions also impacted sentiment.

The ​Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.65 per cent lower.

Stocks to watch today, Friday (September 11)

Vodafone Idea: A group of lenders led by SBI agreed to provide about $3.5 billion of debt financing to A group of lenders led by SBI agreed to provide about $3.5 billion of debt financing to Vodafone Idea Ltd . to help the mobile telephone operator rebuild its business, reported Bloomberg.

Crude-linked stocks: OMCs IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, and other counters like Asian Paints, IndiGo, among others will be in focus as oil prices rose on Friday amid increasing tensions in West Asia, triggering fears of a prolonged disruption to supplies. Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to $108.68 a barrel, while US WTI also advanced 1 per cent to $103.45 a barrel.

Dilip Buildcon: The infrastructure company has announced the divestment of its stake in Mekhali Power Transmission to Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors for ₹2,171 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The realty firm has sold more than 600 apartments for over ₹600 crore at its newly launched residential project in Pune.

SBI: Chairman CS Setty has dismissed concerns that FCNR(B) flows could lead to "abnormal lending", pointing out that the inflows would be deployed over a period of up to four months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: has awarded an order of ₹27.82 crore for Supply of 1 BTAP rake along with 1 Brake Van for Aditya Expansion Project. Hindalco Industries Limited has awarded an order of ₹27.82 crore for Supply of 1 BTAP rake along with 1 Brake Van for Aditya Expansion Project.

PNB: The state-run lender is planning to enter the wealth management segment and also beef up the credit card portfolio. The state-run lender is planning to enter the wealth management segment and also beef up the credit card portfolio. READ MORE

HDFC Bank: The lender has secured favourable orders in all seven legal proceedings filed against it in Bahrain by investors who had purchased Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds through the bank. The lender has secured favourable orders in all seven legal proceedings filed against it in Bahrain by investors who had purchased Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds through the bank. READ MORE

JSW Infrastructure: The company, through its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Khurja Rail Terminal Pvt Ltd has implemented the approved resolution plan and consequently The company, through its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Khurja Rail Terminal Pvt Ltd has implemented the approved resolution plan and consequently acquired NCR Rail , effective 10th September, and thereby NCR Rail has become a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary.

Milky Mist: The company has commissioned its new state-of-the-art Skyr and Greek Yogurt manufacturing plant using ultrafiltration technology at its integrated manufacturing facility situated at Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. The new plant has a processing capacity of up to 150 tonnes per day and has been established with an investment of approximately ₹40 crore.

Shankesh Jewellers: The company's PAT doubled in Q1FY27 to ₹43.2 crore from 21.6 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue from operations grew by 55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹423.6 crore, while Ebitda increased by 92 per cent to 61.2 crore. Ebitda margin expanded by 279 bps to 14.4 per cent.

Praveg Ltd: The company has fixed September 18 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders to receive dividend of ₹0.50 for FY26.

Gabriel India: The board has approved the allotment of 1,00,000 senior, unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000 each for an aggregate principal amount of up to ₹10,00,00,00,000 on a private placement basis.

Devyani International: The company along with Sapphire Foods India Ltd has filed a joint application with the Competition Commission of India in connection with the proposed merger of Sapphire Foods India Limited with and into the company, as contemplated in the scheme.

Digilogic Systems: The company has received a purchase order from a defence PSU, worth of ₹2.30 crore for supply, installation and commissioning of ATE FOR ESS TESTING OF HOMODYNE AND QSRx.

Titan Company: The company has fully redeemed commercial papers worth ₹1,000 crore, with maturity proceeds paid to all holders. The redemption pertains to commercial papers issued on June 12, 2026.

Canara Bank: The state-owned has announced raising up to ₹4,500 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds to fund business growth.

YES Bank: YES Bank and Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd have announced a partnership to launch i-Mandate, an innovative Agentic Payments platform for recurring payments and collections. The platform is designed to help banks, NBFCs, mutual fund houses and enterprises improve collection outcomes by proactively addressing potential payment failures before a recurring debit is presented.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has commissioned a coke oven gas injection project at the blast furnace in its Meramandali plant in Odisha.