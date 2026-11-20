Stocks to watch today: indicated a negative start for domestic indices on Friday as it traded 202 points, or 0.79 per cent, lower at 25,347 as of 7:55 AM. GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for domestic indices on Friday as it traded 202 points, or 0.79 per cent, lower at 25,347 as of 7:55 AM.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30, a nine-month high. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks declined as pessimism over the AI trade hammered technology shares. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi index was down 4.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 skidded 4.3 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 1.6 per cent lower.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, all three key Wall Street indices closed sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 2.19 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 2.25 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Friday (November 20)

ICICI Pru AMC: Sebi has approved the proposed transfer of PMS business of ICICI Securities to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. The acquisition will be carried out through a slump sale on a going-concern basis. Sebi has approved the proposed transfer of PMS business of ICICI Securities to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. The acquisition will be carried out through a slump sale on a going-concern basis. READ MORE

Keystone Realtors: The Mumbai-based realty firm will The Mumbai-based realty firm will launch housing properties worth ₹5,000 crore for sale by March next year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as it remains bullish on consumer demand.

NLC India: Its subsidiary Its subsidiary NLC India Renewables has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹3,300 crore through a fresh issue of shares as part of its IPO.

Airtel, HDFC Bank: Airtel has been ranked as India’s most valuable brand by Kantar, a marketing data and analytics firm, in 2026 displacing HDFC Bank from the number one spot. Airtel has been ranked as India’s most valuable brand by Kantar, a marketing data and analytics firm, in 2026 displacing HDFC Bank from the number one spot. READ MORE

Axis Bank: The private sector lender expects its MSME loan portfolio to grow by 25 per cent in the second half of the ongoing financial year. The MSME loan book stood at ₹3.3 lakh crore at the end of September 2026.

Coal India: has received LoI from Ministry of Heavy Industries to set up a Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet facility. Coal India has received LoI from Ministry of Heavy Industries to set up a Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet facility.

PNB: Moody's Ratings on Thursday affirmed state-run Punjab National Bank's ratings and upgraded the baseline credit assessment, citing improvements in capital, asset quality, and profitability. Moody's Ratings on Thursday affirmed state-run Punjab National Bank's ratings and upgraded the baseline credit assessment, citing improvements in capital, asset quality, and profitability. READ MORE

Capacit'e Infraprojects: The construction firm has bagged a contract worth ₹670 crore to develop homes in Navi Mumbai.

YES Bank: Holders of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds have written to the RBI, urging it to prioritise investor protection after it sought a review of a Supreme Court ruling that restored these bonds last month, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Reuters. Holders of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds have written to the RBI, urging it to prioritise investor protection after it sought a review of a Supreme Court ruling that restored these bonds last month, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Reuters. READ MORE

IDBI Bank: A section of bank employees and officers of public sector banks have threatened to go on strike on December 3 against the proposed sale of a 60 per cent stake in the lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

One 97 Communications: The Paytm parent said its Singapore arm will invest up to ₹200 crore in subsidiaries of Singapore-based Funding Societies, including about ₹162 crore for a 19.1 per cent stake in its payments subsidiary CardUp. The Paytm parent said its Singapore arm will invest up to ₹200 crore in subsidiaries of Singapore-based Funding Societies, including about ₹162 crore for a 19.1 per cent stake in its payments subsidiary CardUp. READ MORE

Alkem Laboratories: The firm has received a warning letter from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility at Amaliya, Daman.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company has won a ₹500 crore annual tariff transmission project in Bihar to evacuate 2,400 MW of electricity from Adani Power's upcoming Pirpainti thermal power plant, strengthening the group's presence across the power value chain.

Voltas: Voltas has executed a joint venture agreement with Atomberg Innovation Private Limited (AIPL), a subsidiary

of Atomberg Technologies Limited, for the development, manufacture and commercialisation of room air-conditioner compressors.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received LOA from Diriyah Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the Main Construction Works of Diriyah II – Delivery Partner for One Hotel. The value of the project is ₹846.38 crore.

IIFL Capital: FIH Mauritius Investments, an arm of Fairfax Financial Holdings, has acquired a controlling stake of 44.08 per cent in IIFL Capital.

Signature Global: The realty firm has acquired around 10-acre land parcels in Gurugram to build projects as part of its expansion plans.

Dilip Buildcon: The firm has received the Letter of Acceptance for the tender floated by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL).

Tata Technologies: The company aims to double its revenue to USD 1.1-1.3 billion while expanding operating profit margin to more than 20 per cent by 2030.