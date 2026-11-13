Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Ola Electric, Vi, IHCL, Manappuram Finance, RPower

Stocks to watch today: indicated a flat-to-negative start for the domestic benchmark indices on Friday. As of 7:40 AM, the index was trading 57 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 25,244. GIFT Nifty indicated a flat-to-negative start for the domestic benchmark indices on Friday. As of 7:40 AM, the index was trading 57 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 25,244.

Earlier on Thursday, the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 44.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 25,299.35. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher as investors weighed the fallout from Nvidia’s leadership upheaval on the broader AI trade. South Korea's Kospi index gained 2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.73 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, bucked the trend as it fell 0.66 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Friday (November 13)

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has completed the transaction to subscribe to a 50 per cent stake in The company has completed the transaction to subscribe to a 50 per cent stake in Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences Pvt Ltd , making it a 50:50 joint venture alongside Sunshine Healthcare Lanka Limited.

HFCL: The telecom gear maker has secured export orders worth about ₹834.36 crore for supplying optical fibre cables to an international customer, through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiary. The order is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has reported a 50.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹101 crore for the quarter ended September. Total income stood at ₹2,312.33 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has reported a widening of consolidated net loss to ₹5,975 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue from operations rose 6.2 per cent to ₹11,884 crore. The telecom operator has reported a widening of consolidated net loss to ₹5,975 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue from operations rose 6.2 per cent to ₹11,884 crore. READ MORE

Ola Electric Mobility: The firm has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹362 crore in Q2FY27. Consolidated revenue from operations fell nearly 39 per cent to ₹421 crore from ₹690 crore. The firm has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹362 crore in Q2FY27. Consolidated revenue from operations fell nearly 39 per cent to ₹421 crore from ₹690 crore. READ MORE

Indian Hotels: IHCL has announced the signing of a 140-key brownfield resort, under the Taj brand, in Barapani, Meghalaya.

Olectra Greentech: The company plans to enter the e-truck market and is targeting a five-fold growth in revenue over the next three years, with an aim of hitting ₹10,000 crore revenue by the end of this decade.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: It has committed ₹50,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh to develop 3GW integrated power generation facilities across wind, solar and pumped hydro. It has committed ₹50,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh to develop 3GW integrated power generation facilities across wind, solar and pumped hydro. READ MORE

Manappuram Finance: The gold loan financier has reported a more than three-fold year-on-year increase in its consolidated PAT to ₹701 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Total income increased to ₹3,312 crore in the quarter. The gold loan financier has reported a more than three-fold year-on-year increase in its consolidated PAT to ₹701 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Total income increased to ₹3,312 crore in the quarter. READ MORE

NBCC: The state-owned firm has signed MoUs to undertake various projects in West Bengal including development of river ghat at Howrah and Nabadwip.

Hitachi Energy: The company has reported a 21 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹318.5 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Revenue surged 63.5 per cent to ₹2,996.5 crore. The company has reported a 21 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹318.5 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Revenue surged 63.5 per cent to ₹2,996.5 crore. READ MORE

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has approved a share buyback of more than 6.5 crore shares for up to ₹600 crore. The shares will be acquired at ₹91 per share. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has approved a share buyback of more than 6.5 crore shares for up to ₹600 crore. The shares will be acquired at ₹91 per share. READ MORE

Shree Cement: The Bangur family-promoted company will invest ₹7,000 crore to set up manufacturing plants in Andhra Pradesh.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: It has a 6.68 per cent decline in PAT to ₹195.84 crore in the September quarter. Revenue from operations fell marginally to ₹1,145 crore.

Alkem Laboratories: The company has reported a 14.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹667.13 crore during the September quarter. Revenue from operations of the company rose to ₹4,551.99 crore. The company has reported a 14.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹667.13 crore during the September quarter. Revenue from operations of the company rose to ₹4,551.99 crore. READ MORE

Aditya Birla Capital: The non-bank lender has announced the launch of two gold loan branches in the financial capital, taking the network of such outlets to serve the growing demand to borrow against the precious metal to over 100.

Reliance Industries Ltd: RIL has signed a MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to initially invest ₹43,000 crore in an integrated underground coal gasification project in the state over the next two years, with the overall investment potential estimated at ₹2.7 trillion in three phases. RIL has signed a MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to initially invest ₹43,000 crore in an integrated underground coal gasification project in the state over the next two years, with the overall investment potential estimated at ₹2.7 trillion in three phases. READ MORE

Reliance Power: The company has a 65 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹30.10 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal. Total income declined to ₹1,889.87 crore.

EIH Ltd: The company has reported a 21.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at ₹141.46 crore. Revenue from operations increased to ₹694.19 crore.

Religare Enterprises: The Burman family-controlled financial services firm has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹98 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026. Its total income rose to ₹2,390 crore during the quarter.