Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stormy H1CY26 for Street ends with a flicker of hope amid global headwinds

Stormy H1CY26 for Street ends with a flicker of hope amid global headwinds

Indian equities posted their weakest first half in years, though June saw the Nifty outperform emerging markets despite heavy foreign investor selling

BSE, Stock Markets

Despite broader pressure, Indian stocks gained relative strength in June, with the Nifty 50 rising 1.7 per cent as MSCI Emerging Markets fell nearly 2 per cent.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equities endured a turbulent H1CY26, with the Sensex declining 10.3 per cent and the Nifty 50 8.7 per cent, marking their worst first-half performances in years. Markets faced valuation concerns, geopolitical tensions, tariff risks, oil volatility, rupee weakness and persistent foreign outflows.  Despite broader pressure, Indian stocks gained relative strength in June, with the Nifty 50 rising 1.7 per cent as MSCI Emerging Markets fell nearly 2 per cent. Small and midcaps outperformed in H1CY26, backed by domestic flows, even as FPIs sold equities worth ₹2.74 trillion. 
 
  

More From This Section

Wimbledon

The Wimbledon Debenture: A front-row seat and a winning investment

stock bse

Sensex in July: 23-year history suggests Sensex can deliver a solid return

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs' debt appetite surpasses equity exit in June on RBI, govt measures

electric two-wheeler

Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor better placed among 2Ws in Delhi EV policypremium

crude oil, oil sector

​BofA Securities sees Brent crude oil averaging at $72 a barrel in H2CY26

Topics : Indian equities FPI outflow Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsNoel Tata Step DownIndia AI RaceVedanta Iron & Steel Share PriceAP EAMCET Result 2026 DateWho is Rajiv KumarDelhi EV Policy 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaSIR begin in Delhi Today