Stormy H1CY26 for Street ends with a flicker of hope amid global headwinds

Indian equities endured a turbulent H1CY26, with the Sensex declining 10.3 per cent and the Nifty 50 8.7 per cent, marking their worst first-half performances in years. Markets faced valuation concerns, geopolitical tensions, tariff risks, oil volatility, rupee weakness and persistent foreign outflows.Despite broader pressure, Indian stocks gained relative strength in June, with the Nifty 50 rising 1.7 per cent as MSCI Emerging Markets fell nearly 2 per cent. Small and midcaps outperformed in H1CY26, backed by domestic flows, even as FPIs sold equities worth ₹2.74 trillion.