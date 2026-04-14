Strait of Hormuz blockade impact: 2.3mbpd oil supply at risk, says Nomura

A complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) by the United States could disrupt oil supply materially, with analysts at Nomura pegging the incremental shortfall at around 2.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) in March 2026. Compared to March 2025, the shortfall is seen at 9.3mbpd, a sharp drop of 57 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Qatar saw oil flows totaling 16.3mbpd in March 2025, as per their estimates.

“We estimate around 2.3mbpd loss of incremental oil supplies versus March 2026, and nearly 9.3mbpd loss versus March 2025 in the event the US were to completely block the SoH. A complete blockade of the SoH may also impact LPG supplies for India, as over the past month India managed to have several LPG tankers (at least eight) safely crossed through the strait,” wrote Bineet Banka, an analyst tracking the sector at Nomura in a recent note.

ALSO READ: Why Donald Trump's Hormuz blockade is as much about China as Iran Meanwhile, the US and Iran are reported to be considering another round of talks after negotiations in Pakistan's Islamabad led by US Vice President JD Vance reached a stalemate over the weekend. Crude oil prices, as a result, hit $107 a barrel (bbl) on Monday, before cooling off to below $100/bbl on Tuesday on renewed hopes of talks between the two nations.

In the last one week, Brent crude oil prices have surged 6.5 per cent to nearly $98/bbl now. As the latest peace talks between the US and Iran have failed to yield any result, Nomura sees an increased likelihood of higher war risk premium on oil prices. With President Trump now threatening to completely block the SoH for all inbound and outbound ships, Nomura expects the oil supply situation to deteriorate further.

"As the conflict lingers on, the effectiveness of balancing lost supplies via SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) may gradually become ineffective, and that may be reflected in higher oil prices," Nomura said.

ALSO READ: How the US naval blockade of Iran might work and what it could mean The rise in oil prices in the last few weeks, Nomura said, has more than compensated for the fall in export volumes of Saudi Arabia, with its oil revenues rising 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in March. Saudi Arabia, reports suggest, has achieved full oil flow capacity of 7mbpd on its East-West pipeline that bypasses the SoH and opens on the Red Sea.

"Assuming that 2mbpd is used by its refineries in the western coast, we might still expect higher export volumes from Saudi Arabia going forward (~5mbpd) compared to what it did in March 2026 (~4.4mbpd). The UAE also did relatively well as compared with other gulf countries, with a minor ~3 per cent y-o-y drop in oil revenues," Nomura said.

Revenue hit

Iran, according to Banka's estimates, has been the biggest beneficiary since the war broke out in terms oil revenues that rose 36 per cent y-o-y in March 2026 to $5.7 billion.

However, that might change with the US potentially enforcing a complete blockade of the SoH, Nomura cautions. The biggest revenue hit in March 2026 has been on Iraq that saw its oil revenues tank 77 per cent y-o-y to $1.7 billion versus $7.3 billion in March 2025, Nomura estimates.

ALSO READ: US-Iran war: Hormuz blockade tests which side can endure more pain "Iran (as per reports) has accumulated ~140mn barrels of floating storage buffer that might provide some buffer against a US blockade, if it should materialize," the Nomura note said.

A sustained disruption in SoH, analysts warn, would remove a volume of supply that cannot be quickly replaced, forcing an aggressive repricing across commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income markets.

“Take that flow out of the system and Brent doesn’t move five or ten dollars, it moves structurally higher. A spike toward $120 or beyond becomes realistic very quickly, and that resets inflation expectations globally. Energy equities stand to be immediate beneficiaries. Integrated oil majors, US shale producers, and West Asian exporters would see margin expansion and stronger cash generation. At the same time, energy-import-dependent sectors face a direct hit,” cautions Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, a global consulting firm that has $14 billion assets under management (AUM).