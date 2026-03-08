Street signs: 24K support level for Nifty under watch, GIFT City IPO debuts

The Nifty 50 has retreated about 6 per cent from its recent peak of 26,000, rattled by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent selling by global funds. The benchmark index ended the latest session at 24,450. With sentiment remaining fragile, market participants say the near-term trajectory will hinge on whether the index can hold key support levels. Technical analysts are closely tracking the 24,000 mark, which is seen as a critical psychological threshold. “Despite the correction, the index managed to defend the 24,300-24,350 support range, which aligns with a previous swing low and continues to act as a key demand zone,” said Hariprasad K, founder of Livelong Wealth. He noted that the 24,000 level remains the most crucial support and a decisive break below this level could trigger a deeper medium-term correction.

Nifty IT turns defensive play amid ₹ weakness

After plunging nearly 20 per cent in February, information technology (IT) stocks are emerging as a relative safe haven in the latest market downturn. Last week, the Nifty50 declined nearly 3 per cent, while the Nifty IT fell a milder 1.5 per cent. On days of intense selling pressure, the sectoral index even managed to post modest gains. Analysts say the sharp correction last month has made valuations more reasonable. In addition, IT stocks tend to benefit from a weakening rupee, as a large share of the sector’s revenues is denominated in foreign currencies. “Valuations have turned reasonable after the steep correction in February. IT stocks also act as a hedge against rupee weakness. Moreover, growth for the sector is expected to slow rather than collapse, as IT services remain deeply embedded in enterprise technology stacks and operations,” said an analyst.

First IPO at GIFT City takes off