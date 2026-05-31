Street signs: A difficult pitch, Nifty edges past Sensex, some green shoots
Foreign investor sentiment remains weak, but rising block deal activity offers a glimmer of hope for India's equity markets
Samie Modak Mumbai
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3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 10:24 PM IST
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A difficulty pitch
The annual investor conference season hosted by global brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Citi, BofA and UBS is underway. This year, however, these marquee gatherings — where leading Indian companies pitch their investment case to global institutional investors — are taking place against one of the most challenging backdrops for domestic equities. Investor sentiment towards India has weakened as global capital gravitates towards the artificial intelligence-led rally in the US and parts of Asia, a theme in which India has little direct participation. At the same time, the recent rise in crude oil prices has added another layer of uncertainty. Against this backdrop, market participants say discussions at the conferences are therefore likely to focus on company-specific execution, earnings visibility and growth prospects. Whether corporate managements can do enough to revive foreign investor confidence remains to be seen.
Nifty edges past Sensex
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 typically move in lockstep, but May witnessed an unusual divergence in their performance. While the Nifty 50 declined 1.9 per cent during the month, the Sensex fell a steeper 2.8 per cent. The gap can largely be attributed to differences in index composition. The top three Nifty’s performers during the month are not part of the 30-stock Sensex basket. Leading the gains was Adani Enterprises, which surged 22 per cent, followed by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (15.3 per cent) and Grasim Industries (11.7 per cent). Market participants say that if the market performance continues to broaden, indices with a wider stock universe could have an edge over more concentrated peers.
Some green shoots
The IPO market may still be struggling to regain momentum, but activity in secondary sales is showing signs of revival. Over the past fortnight, several large block deals have hit the market, suggesting that investor appetite and liquidity remain intact despite volatile conditions. Promoters of Premier Energies sold a 5.3 per cent stake worth ₹2,413 crore, while founders of PB Fintech pared holdings valued at over ₹660 crore. Other sizeable secondary share sales have involved Paytm, Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Cement. Investment bankers say the successful execution of these transactions indicates that institutional investors are willing to deploy capital when quality paper is available. The resurgence in block deals is also being viewed as an early indicator that the equity capital markets window could gradually reopen for initial public offerings, which have remained subdued amid uncertain market conditions.