Street signs: A difficult pitch, Nifty edges past Sensex, some green shoots

The annual investor conference season hosted by global brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Citi, BofA and UBS is underway. This year, however, these marquee gatherings — where leading Indian companies pitch their investment case to global institutional investors — are taking place against one of the most challenging backdrops for domestic equities. Investor sentiment towards India has weakened as global capital gravitates towards the artificial intelligence-led rally in the US and parts of Asia, a theme in which India has little direct participation. At the same time, the recent rise in crude oil prices has added another layer of uncertainty. Against this backdrop, market participants say discussions at the conferences are therefore likely to focus on company-specific execution, earnings visibility and growth prospects. Whether corporate managements can do enough to revive foreign investor confidence remains to be seen.

Nifty edges past Sensex

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 typically move in lockstep, but May witnessed an unusual divergence in their performance. While the Nifty 50 declined 1.9 per cent during the month, the Sensex fell a steeper 2.8 per cent. The gap can largely be attributed to differences in index composition. The top three Nifty’s performers during the month are not part of the 30-stock Sensex basket. Leading the gains was Adani Enterprises, which surged 22 per cent, followed by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (15.3 per cent) and Grasim Industries (11.7 per cent). Market participants say that if the market performance continues to broaden, indices with a wider stock universe could have an edge over more concentrated peers.

Some green shoots