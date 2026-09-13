Street signs: Big-ticket IPOs to hit Street next week; NSE issue in focus

The IPO of the National Stock Exchange of India, which opens September 17, is a keenly watched listing given its scale. Kheria Autocomp will also launch on September 17 and closes September 21 — a keenly watched listing given the exchange’s scale. Also opening in the week are SS Retail, Hero Motors, Jindal Supreme (India), and Sonaselection India. On the SME platform, SpectraA Technology Solutions and Kheria Autocomp will also launch September 17-21, alongside smaller issues from Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp and Quanto Agroworld opening September 15.

Small but, MF transactions a revenue engine for NSE

NSE MF Invest is one of the fastest growing business segments for NSE. The mutual fund transaction platform has tripled its revenues in the last two years — from ₹11 crore in FY24 to ₹32 crore in FY26. Revenue nearly doubled to ₹11.2 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹ 5.9 crore a year earlier. The surge has come on growing volumes. Since its revamped launch on August 22, 2025, transactions have grown over 90 per cent year-on-year with peak daily volumes rose from 1.36 million to 2.74 million, the stock exchange stated in its red herring prospectus. The stock is trading at a 11 per cent premium in the grey market ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) this week, shows investorgain.com.

IFSCA eases rules for GIFT City fund managers