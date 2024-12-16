Street Signs: Blow for unlisted trading platforms, LIC boost for REIT mkt

Momentum ignition: 19 stocks that just shifted the Nifty 200 gear

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has announced 19 changes to the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index, which tracks the top 30 companies from the Nifty 200 based on their normalised momentum score (NMS). The NMS, a technical indicator, measures a stock’s relative strength and potential direction by analysing its recent price performance. It takes into account six-month and 12-month returns, adjusted for volatility. New additions to the index include Zomato, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Infosys, while NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone,