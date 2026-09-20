Street signs: FPI flows stay diverse, Nifty may break weekly losing streak

Nifty may attempt a measured recovery next week, but strong resistance at higher levels could keep gains in check, according to market experts. “Prices could continue to inch higher, albeit at a grudging pace,” said Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst — equity and derivatives, Angel One. He expects the secondary retracement to extend towards the 23,500-23,600 band, while 23,000-23,100 remains a crucial support zone. Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president — research at Bajaj Broking, said surpassing Friday’s high of 23,389 could trigger a pullback towards 23,600. He sees 23,500-23,800 as the immediate resistance zone, with 23,100-22,950 as support. According to Choice Institutional Equities, the technical setup remains range-bound with mixed momentum, warranting close monitoring of the mentioned support (23,100-22,950) and resistance (23,500-23,800) levels.