Street signs: FPI flows stay diverse, Nifty may break weekly losing streak
FPIs sell ₹23,676 crore in the secondary market, analysts see scope for a Nifty recovery, and grey-market premiums signal divergent IPO prospects this week
Abhishek KumarShilpa Rangarajan
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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are taking divergent routes in India — selling in the secondary market while continuing to invest in primary issues. FPIs have pulled out ₹23,676 crore through exchange sales this month (up to September 19), reversing the positive flow trend seen in July and August, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. However, primary-market investments remained positive at ₹2,703 crore this month, taking the year-to-date tally to ₹48,550 crore. This partly explains the primary-market boom despite tepid secondary-market performance, he said. FPI inflows through the primary market route fell 41 per cent to ₹70,822 crore in FY26 from ₹1.21 trillion in FY25, according to Sebi data.