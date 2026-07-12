Street signs: Healthy GMP for SBI Funds Management ahead of IPO

Three initial public offerings (IPOs) are happening this week: the IPOs of Laser Power & Infra, Alpine Texworld and the ₹9,813 crore mega issue of SBI Funds Management. The issue size was revised after State Bank of India, one of the promoter-selling shareholders in the IPO, sold shares worth ₹1,655 crore in a pre-initial public offering (pre-IPO) transaction. SBI Funds Management’s IPO is being considered a crucial test of institutional and retail investor appetite ahead of a busy pipeline. The issue has a grey market premium (GMP) of 17 per cent above its issue price. Laser Power & Infra has a GMP of 16.4 per cent and Alpine Texworld 2 per cent.

Focus on ‘personal values and beliefs’

BSE’s launch of the “Saatvik 100” index and NSE’s “Nifty500 Ahimsa” offering underscores the growing demand for investment products that align with investors’ personal values and beliefs. Such faith- and values-based investing is not entirely new to India, with Shariah-compliant indices and investment products already finding a niche investor base. Introduction of these broadens the menu of ethical investing options, catering to investors who want their portfolios to reflect their lifestyle, cultural or philosophical preferences. Their success will ultimately depend on index methodology, screening frameworks, product adoption and the ability to attract sustained investor interest in a diverse passive-investing landscape, explained an expert.

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