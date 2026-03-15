Street Signs: Hope afloat for mega floats, sell-off clouds IPO pipeline

The government may have finally cleared the decks for the launch of mega IPOs. Over the weekend, the Centre notified the long-awaited free-float norms allowing companies valued at ₹5 trillion or more to go public with a dilution of around 2.5 per cent, compared with roughly 5 per cent required under the earlier framework. The move could pave the way for some of the most anticipated listings in recent years. Reliance Jio, National Stock Exchange of India, and Flipkart are among the mega-cap names expected to benefit immediately, with all three widely seen as likely to file their offer documents sometime this year. While the policy tweak removes a key regulatory hurdle, one can only hope the clouds hanging over the equity markets lift in time for these mega floats to take flight.

Hitting an air pocket

Being added to benchmark indices such as the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex is usually a badge of honour for companies. Inclusion often triggers sizable passive inflows as large domestic and global funds track these indices. But the experience has been far from smooth for the country’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation. The airline entered the Nifty 50 on September 30 and the Sensex on December 22. Since then, however, it has run into a series of headwinds — from flight cancellations and schedule disruptions to a sharp surge in global crude prices that threatens to push up aviation turbine fuel costs, the single largest expense for airlines. The stock, which had surged to an all-time high of about ₹6,200 in August amid optimism ahead of its Nifty inclusion, has since lost nearly a third of its value, turning what should have been a milestone moment into a rather turbulent phase for the airline.

Testing mettle