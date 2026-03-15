Street Signs: Hope afloat for mega floats, sell-off clouds IPO pipeline
New free-float norms may unlock mega IPOs like Reliance Jio and NSE, even as market volatility tests airline stocks and complicates listing plans for firms such as PhonePe
Samie Modak Mumbai
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3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 9:57 PM IST
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Hope afloat for mega floats
The government may have finally cleared the decks for the launch of mega IPOs. Over the weekend, the Centre notified the long-awaited free-float norms allowing companies valued at ₹5 trillion or more to go public with a dilution of around 2.5 per cent, compared with roughly 5 per cent required under the earlier framework. The move could pave the way for some of the most anticipated listings in recent years. Reliance Jio, National Stock Exchange of India, and Flipkart are among the mega-cap names expected to benefit immediately, with all three widely seen as likely to file their offer documents sometime this year. While the policy tweak removes a key regulatory hurdle, one can only hope the clouds hanging over the equity markets lift in time for these mega floats to take flight.
Hitting an air pocket
Being added to benchmark indices such as the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex is usually a badge of honour for companies. Inclusion often triggers sizable passive inflows as large domestic and global funds track these indices. But the experience has been far from smooth for the country’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation. The airline entered the Nifty 50 on September 30 and the Sensex on December 22. Since then, however, it has run into a series of headwinds — from flight cancellations and schedule disruptions to a sharp surge in global crude prices that threatens to push up aviation turbine fuel costs, the single largest expense for airlines. The stock, which had surged to an all-time high of about ₹6,200 in August amid optimism ahead of its Nifty inclusion, has since lost nearly a third of its value, turning what should have been a milestone moment into a rather turbulent phase for the airline.
Testing mettle
The ongoing sell-off in equity markets has poured cold water on IPO plans across the globe, forcing several companies to reconsider the timing of their listings. Yet, the primary market is not entirely shutting shop. In India, three IPOs are scheduled to hit the market this week, including that of Coal India’s subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, whose issue opens on Friday. Investment bankers say the environment has undoubtedly turned challenging, with volatile markets and cautious investors dampening appetite for new offerings. Still, companies that are willing to recalibrate expectations — particularly on valuations — may find a window to proceed. Among the most prominent IPOs facing uncertainty is that of digital payments major PhonePe, which had been preparing to launch an issue of up to ₹12,000 crore by March-end. Market conditions have made that timeline less certain. “It is not that the market is completely shut,” said an investment banker. “But issuers have to decide whether they want to wait for better conditions or go ahead with some compromise on valuations.”
Topics : Street Signs Nifty 50 IPO market stock markets