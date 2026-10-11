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Street signs: IPO activity set to regain momentum, new MF schemes slow

IPOs, technical indicators and mutual fund launches offer a snapshot of primary market activity amid equity market volatility

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Four companies are set to announce IPO price bands, while technical indicators suggest a possible Nifty relief rally and volatile markets delay mutual fund scheme launches. | Representative Image

Shilpa RangarajanAbhishek Kumar Mumbai / New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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Primary market activity is set to resume after a brief lull, as at least four companies are set to announce their initial public offering (IPO) price bands on Monday. Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, Tonbo Imaging, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies will announce their IPO price bands, with Zetwerk alone planning to raise ₹5,000 crore through its IPO. Zetwerk is a mixed bag of fresh issues and an offer for sale (OFS), meanwhile Tonbo Imaging, Bonfiglioli and Sahajanand are 
entirely OFS IPOs, according to their latest publicly available filings. Investors will have to brace for caution as OFS IPOs especially of large sizes have shown underperformance amid turbulent secondary markets after listing. 
Glimmer of hope in technical indicators 
After a long correction spell, technical indicators offer a glimmer of recovery hope for the Nifty 50, with a weekly Doji formation raising the possibility of a relief rally, according to Osho Krishan, chief manager — technical and derivative research at Angel One. However, the broader trend remains weak, with 22,000-22,200 emerging as a crucial support zone. Separately, Choice Institutional Equities said Nifty’s recovery after briefly slipping below the previous low of 22,182.55 indicates buying interest at lower levels. The index remains below its 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the 200-week EMA near 22,382 remains a key technical reference. 
New MF schemes slow as market turns volatile 
New scheme launches by mutual funds have hit the slow lane in October amid  market turbulence. Only four new fund offerings (NFOs) have hit the market this month even as fund houses have approvals. More than 40 mutual fund schemes were filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September. While some have already been launched, several are yet to hit the market. Fund houses have flexibility to defer launches, with Sebi allowing schemes to be launched within six months of its final observations. This could give asset managers room to wait for more stable market conditions before launching new equity-oriented schemes. According to industry insiders, with the 15-day inauspicious Pitru Paksha period now over, the launches are expected to pick up.
 
 
Topics : IPO Street Signs Industry Report Nifty50